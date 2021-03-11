Marc Weinberg: Background & Education

With his trial experience & non-profit work, Marc Weinberg is the advocate that individuals need after a wrongful termination or personal injury in PA.

My trial advocacy experience began even before I graduated law school, but now with over 30 years of experience, my clients are in the best position to recover what they need—and deserve—under PA law.” — Marc Weinberg, Esq.

JENKINTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a big difference between a lawyer and a litigator, although many people looking for legal representation do not know that difference until it is often too late. Never go to trial without an experienced litigator on your team. Attorney Marc Weinberg at Saffren & Weinberg is that experienced litigator with trial advocacy experience starting even before graduating law school. If you have been hurt in a personal injury accident, believe you have been wrongfully terminated or were denied a valid insurance claim anywhere in Pennsylvania, learn how Marc Weinberg can protect your rights during a FREE consultation.

Marc’s main practice areas are personal injury and employment litigation. This includes handling all types of negligent or intentional injury cases such as car accidents, trucking wrecks, slip and falls, medical malpractice, dog bites, and other types of serious injury claims. In his work through employment litigation, Marc specializes in representing individuals who have been wrongly terminated—especially through retaliatory action. Marc also handles claims through social security disability law (SSI and SSD/SSDI) and homeowner’s claims after property damage losses.

Marc Weinberg is originally from Pennsylvania and graduated from Emory University before attending Boston University School of Law. During his studies at law school, Marc took additional trial college seminars in trial advocacy. This helped him earn valuable experience with trial proceedings that very few of his peers had.

As a result of this additional training and other trial experience, Marc has taken cases to verdict throughout Pennsylvania, including in Philadelphia, Bucks County, Montgomery County, and Delaware County. He also serves as a member of the United States District Court for the Eastern and Middle Districts of Pennsylvania, as well as the United States District Court of New Jersey.

Previously, Marc served as judge pro-term in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. In this role, he facilitated alternative dispute resolutions through settlement conferences with the parties and their counsel.

However, one of Marc’s most valuable contributions is to The International 22q11.2 Foundation, where he is currently chairperson of the board. As an advocate for special needs children and families with children diagnosed with 22q11.2, Marc has traveled all over the world to help families and raise awareness among clinicians about this genetic condition. Using his extensive trial experience to advocate for families has proven valuable, as the association has gained momentum and hopes to become a household name through the continued efforts of Marc and the rest of the dedicated board.

If you or a loved one have been injured in a personal injury accident, or if you believe you have been wrongfully terminated or denied an insurance claim, you need an experienced trial lawyer committed to justice like Marc Weinberg at Saffren & Weinberg. Marc and the rest of our Jenkintown, Pennsylvania law firm have a proven track record of success with millions of dollars recovered for clients. There is no upfront cost or financial risk with our no-win, no-fee guarantee. Learn more about your case and how we can help you during a FREE consultation by dialing (215) 576-0100.

