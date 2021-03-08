Marc Weinberg: Advocate for Special Needs Children

Marc Weinberg brings his skills all over the world to speak to parents of children with “deletion syndrome” to help them advocate better for their children.

Being a voice for special needs children with 22q11.2 is both a huge honor and a huge responsibility to ensure they have the access to medical and emotional needs that they deserve.” — Marc Weinberg, Esq.

JENKINTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As chairperson of The International 22q11.2 Foundation Inc., attorney Marc Weinberg of Saffren & Weinberg is truly “The People’s Voice.” He has traveled throughout the world helping families with children of this rare genetic condition better advocate for their medical and developmental needs. This includes advancing the Foundation’s goals of 1) improving detection, 2) care for families, 3) helping to drive awareness among clinicians, teachers and the general public, and 4) to support research that would improve the outcomes for children and their families of this condition.

The condition known as 22q11.2 is also called the “deletion syndrome” because a small piece near the middle of chromosome 22 labeled as q11.2 is deleted. There are many possible signs and symptoms of this condition, including heart abnormalities, recurrent infections due to immune system problems, and other facial or head abnormalities.

According to the Foundation, this is the most common microdeletion syndrome affecting roughly one out of every 1,000 pregnancies, including occurring in one out of every 68 children born with a heart defect. 22q11.2 is also the most common cause of syndromic cleft palate and can cause immunodeficiency problems.

Since becoming chairperson in 2019 right after the 15th anniversary of the Foundation, Marc Weinberg has helped usher in the next 15 years by using his skills as an experienced lawyer to help advocate for special needs children. The Foundation’s next goals are to expand its footprint and to make 22q a household name.

Marc Weinberg is a partner at Saffren & Weinberg with his main practice areas being personal injury litigation and employment law. He focuses his practice on wrongful termination, social security and disability law, denied insurance claims, and other types of property loss and damage claims in Philadelphia, Montgomery County, Bucks County, and Delaware County, as well as throughout the rest of Pennsylvania.

For more information on 22q11.2, visit the Foundation website or reach out directly to our advocate for special needs children, Marc Weinberg, at Saffren & Weinberg for help if your child was diagnosed with this condition. Call (215) 576-0100 for more information.

