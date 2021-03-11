Cicek Svensson to Serve as Aspire2STEAM Advisor
Internationally known business psychologist advises nonprofit that serves underrepresented young women pursuing STEAM careers
Working with the Aspire2STEAM team is an amazing opportunity to advance its mission in helping young women with very limited resources to follow their dreams.”DES MOINES, IA, USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cicek Svensson, organizational psychologist and Senior Vice President at AERE, an assessment, education and research consulting firm, will serve as a strategic advisor to the humanitarian 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Aspire2STEAM. According to a statement made today by Cheryl O’Donoghue, the organization’s CEO and Co-Founder, “Cicek brings a valuable perspective to our organization. Her extensive experience in talent development, including over ten years within the educational assessment industry, will help guide our mentoring programs and activities for Aspire2STEAM scholarship recipients.”
Cicek was introduced to the work of Aspire2STEAM in 2020 and had an immediate connection to the organization’s philosophy and mission. “Coming from a hybrid background, I know firsthand how limited your options can be and how much it means to have other women in your network to help nurture you, give you the right encouragement and to help you grow,” said Cicek. “Working with the Aspire2STEAM team is an amazing opportunity to advance its mission in helping young women with very limited resources to follow their dreams. Just having the means to continue your education, working with people that see the potential in you and having mentors to coach you can open doors that allow you to thrive and explore opportunities you didn't think were possible. That is a mission I want to be a part of.”
Additionally, Cicek appreciates that Aspire2STEAM scholarship recipients get more than just financial support. Recipients receive mentoring and their own copies of three different books authored by O’Donoghue to help build their emotional intelligence by gaining greater self-awareness. The books contain activities and assessments that are used to support one-on-one mentoring sessions with Cheryl, as well as with other female professionals who volunteer as mentors.
“I have always believed in self-empowerment and in the way it can help influence and inspire other people,” said Cicek. “For women especially, it is important to know that you can and should stay true to yourself, that you don't have to abandon your beliefs or "lean in" to be successful, to be liked, to make an impact or advance in your career. Instead, by becoming more emotionally intelligent, more self-aware and embracing feedback, you can accomplish all of those things. That is another reason why the work of Aspire2STEAM speaks to me and when I was asked to take on an advisory role, I was super excited and extremely honored.”
Before joining AERE, Cicek worked for the largest test publisher company in Sweden where she developed psychological assessments for the international market as well as implemented foreign tests into the Nordic market. She has rich experience with the quality control of assessments related to translation, localization and adaptation. Her experience also covers HR-consulting, change management, succession planning, brand development and strategic sales. Her experience with international business development covers Europe, United States and the Baltic region. She speaks several languages fluently and has lived and worked in Sweden, Turkey and the United States.
Aside from her responsibilities at AERE, Cicek is an active member of several professional organizations including the Association of Test Publishers (ATP) where she served as the Board Chair in 2019, two terms as Chair of the ATP European Region and Chair of the ATP I/O Division in 2015. She is also an active member of the Society for Industrial & Organizational Psychology, the International Test Commission and the Association for Talent Development.
About Aspire2STEAM.org...
Aspire2STEAM (formerly known as Mission Sisters Who Work) is in its fourth year of operation and was founded on the belief that when you give young women and girls access to an education and mentoring to become self-empowered, you lift them up, those around them…and ultimately the world.
Aspire2STEAM.org is dedicated to providing scholarships and mentoring guidance for hard working, overlooked and underrepresented young women and girls pursuing STEAM-related training, certification and college education. Be a part of these extraordinary students’ future by helping Aspire2STEAM fund their dreams. Learn more about the nonprofits’ annual scholarship campaign “21 in ‘21” today.
Also, 100 percent of all royalties earned from books written by Aspire2STEAM.org co-founder and CEO, Cheryl O’Donoghue, including How to Be an Emotionally Intelligent Leader, How to Be a Woman in Technology and How to Be a Woman in Business are donated to Aspire2STEAM.
Buy a book on Amazon and/or donate now at Aspire2STEAM.org/donate/. Your kindness is a catalyst for change and empowerment for the young women and girls we serve.
