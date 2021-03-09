Veriff Appoints Duncan Steblyna as VP of Product
With a decade of product development and strategy experience, he’ll spearhead company efforts to deliver unparalleled identity verification.
The growing concerns around identity theft in our increasingly digital world present a substantial opportunity for Veriff to scale its product offering.”NEW YORK CITY , USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duncan Steblyna joins the leading global identity verification (IDV) provider Veriff as its new VP of Product. Steblyna brings more than a decade of product development and strategy experience to his new role, where he will be leading Veriff's product team through its next phase of rapid growth, meeting the rising demand from customers for reliable identity verification solutions.
“The growing concerns around identity theft in our increasingly digital world present a substantial opportunity for Veriff to scale its product offering. Veriff is solving a very significant global issue as protecting personal identity is something that matters to everyone," said Steblyna. “I’m thrilled to join Veriff’s warm, welcoming and extremely motivated team to support its next generation of growth.”
Prior to joining Veriff, Steblyna was VP of Product at OLX Markets, a global network of leading marketplaces for more than three years, where he was responsible for migrating all of OLX’s markets onto a unified platform. Prior to OLX, he was a Senior Director of Product and UX at global internet group Naspers for more than six years where he built a team with a lean product and UX competency within ecommerce, classifieds and new ventures areas for the company.
“Duncan brings extensive expertise of building client-centric product teams during pivotal times of trusted identity becoming an integral part of businesses online. We are fortunate to have an experienced leader who has helped organizations scale globally to join our mission,” said Janer Gorohhov, Veriff co-founder and CPO. “With Duncan on board, his leadership and experience will be an integral part of our operations as we steer Veriff through growth led by the increased global demand.”
About Veriff
Veriff is a global online identity verification company that enables organizations to build trust with their customers through intelligent, accurate and automated online IDV. The largest database on the market, Veriff’s intelligent decision engine can analyze thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 9,000 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across fintech, crypto and mobility sectors.
