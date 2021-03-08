Ceylon Graphite Files Patent for Newly Developed Biocidal Nanocomposite Surface Coating Material

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite”, or “CYL” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that it has developed a Biocidal Nanocomposite material which will be used as a multi purpose biocidal coating multiple material. In relation to the development of this product, Ceylon Graphite has filed a patent application (Number 2102984.8) in Great Britain on March 3, 2021.

The Biocidal Nanocomposite material was developed by Ceylon Graphite’s renowned technical team of Drs Bohm, who recently joined Ceylon Graphite. The Company’s Biocidal Nanocomposite material will utilize its unique high-grade graphite. The material has been designed to combat the transmission of a wide array of pathogens to humans via contaminated surfaces such as touchscreens, door handles, workstations, etc.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the current disinfection methods used are only effective momentarily and are therefore impractical and unsustainable. Ceylon Graphite believes that bio active coatings provide a better and more viable solution for the continuous decontamination of hard surfaces. The necessity of having continuous effective and efficient contact killing technology is essential and Ceylon Graphite’s product meets all known global standards for such a product.

Ceylon Graphite’s Technical Director, Dr. Mallika Bohm, stated, “According to Global Market Insights (www.gminsightscom), the total antimicrobial coating market exceeded $3.2 billion globally in 2019 and is estimated to grow at more than 10.4% CAGR between 2020 and 2026. The uniqueness of Ceylon Graphite’s antimicrobial nanocomposite is its versatility. We can tailor this newly developed product to be added to a vast range of surface coating systems based on organic resins or inorganic hybrid binders. A number of systems have already been tested and have achieved excellent results. We have received interest in our nanocomposite from specialised coating manufacturers and we are excited to explore the market opportunities further.”

Antimicrobial coatings are not new to the market and a significant number of products are available in the market. Their use and effectiveness though are restrained by the limitations of the materials and the technologies used. While some of the traditional biocides have been banned from being used in coating products and use of others in antimicrobial coatings efficiently and effectively is limited by the trade between the maximum allowable (according to HSE regulations) level vs minimum effective concentration of the biocides in coatings. The Ceylon Graphite antimicrobial materials provides a path to achieving required performance within the safe use of materials. Ceylon Graphite’s innovative technology is a nanocomposite developed by combining three different materials, biocide, photocatalyst and few layers graphene (produced from Ceylon Graphite’s high grade natural graphite) with very high antimicrobial efficacy and long-lasting effect. The nanocomposite is produced by carefully arranging a photocatalyst and biocide around few layers graphene and generates synergistic effects of individual properties of each component. Used in a coating, the nanocomposite has proven to be effective (more than 80% efficacy within 5min of contact) against bacteria such as E. coli and S. aureus, as well as the H3N2 virus. This proprietary technology will provide the benefits of cost-effective, long-lasting protection against the spread of infection through hard surfaces and improved cleanliness with less chemical use.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Ceylon Graphite is one of the few natural graphite producing companies in the world, and one of a very few with access to vein graphite with average purity >90% Cg out of the ground, a purity level which eliminates the need for expensive primary upgrading commonly required for flake graphite found in most parts of the world.

Ceylon Graphite’s exclusive global license (please see press release dated February 23, 2021) pertains to a method of producing high quality few layer graphene (“FLG”) and derivatives by exfoliation of processed high-grade vein graphite produced by Ceylon Graphite. The highly effective exfoliation process is low energy consuming and results in increased yield (>60%) of few layer graphene products which have been validated for batteries and energy cells in addition to industrial end-user applications like coatings.

Bharat Parashar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This patent, when coupled with the Company’s exclusive global license for few layered graphene opens up a completely new market for Ceylon Graphite in coatings and paint additives. Our technology enhances the photocatalytic efficiency of the product through the use of few layer graphene to increase electron mobility and thus enhances performance of the bioactive material. This provides a very high efficacy for the antimicrobial coatings at a low cost. We now have three products that differentiate us in the market: the high-grade natural graphite, few layered graphene and bioactive material for surface coatings.”

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Upcoming Virtual Conferences

Ceylon Graphite will be presenting at the following virtual investor conference in the next month and welcomes anyone interested to reach out for meeting requests and/or presentation details.

Mines and Money Online Global Conference

March 23-25, 2021

https://minesandmoney.com/online/march/

Qualified Person

Donald K.D. Baxter, P. Eng is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the geological and technical information provided in this news release.

About Ceylon Graphite Corp.

Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is in the business of mining for graphite, and developing and commercializing innovative graphene and graphite applications and products. Graphite mined in Sri Lanka is known to be some of the purest in the world and has been confirmed to be suitable to be easily upgradable for a range of applications including the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets as well as construction, healthcare and paints and coatings sectors. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd. an IML Category A license for its K1 mine and exploration rights in a land package of over 120km². These exploration grids (each one square kilometer in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka.

Further information regarding the Company is available at www.ceylongraphite.com

Bharat Parashar, Chairman and & Chief Executive Officer

info@ceylongraphite.com

Corporate Communications

+1(202)352-6022

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes statements about Ceylon Graphite’s grids, Ceylon Graphite’s plans to undertake additional drilling and to develop a mine plan, and to commence establishing mining operations. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to Ceylon Graphite, including the assumption that, there will be no material adverse change in metal prices, all necessary consents, licenses, permits and approvals will be obtained, including various Local Government Licenses and the market. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information include, among other things, an inability to reach a final acquisition agreement, inaccurate results from the drilling exercises, a failure to obtain or delays in obtaining the required regulatory licenses, permits, approvals and consents, an inability to access financing as needed, a general economic downturn, a volatile stock price, labour strikes, political unrest, changes in the mining regulatory regime governing Ceylon Graphite, a failure to comply with environmental regulations and a weakening of market and industry reliance on high quality graphite. Ceylon Graphite cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, Ceylon Graphite does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)