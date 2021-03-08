Avid Redefines Video Editing with Public Launch of Avid | Edit On Demand Cloud Subscription Service

Production companies, post houses and broadcasters can select and configure resources and start working from anywhere on the same day

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video content creation teams in film, video and broadcast post now have the power to rapidly turn on secure virtual post production environments in the cloud with the public release of the new Avid | Edit On Demand subscription service from Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID). Shaped by successful production deployments during the Early Access Program with more than 60 production companies, post houses and broadcasters participating, Edit On Demand puts Avid Media Composer® editing software and Avid NEXIS® cloud storage into the hands of teams to collaborate from anywhere.



Avid | Edit On Demand delivers an optimized user experience that is virtually indistinguishable from on-premises editing. Post production teams can now spin up virtualized Media Composer systems with Avid NEXIS cloud workspaces in a matter of hours not days, access their workflows from anywhere, and shut them down quickly when projects are complete. Avid customers simply log on to their my.avid.com account to configure an Edit On Demand subscription that meets their unique needs and start working on the same day. Editors can use their laptop (Windows or Mac) or mobile device to connect to a fully configured, virtualized Media Composer system and an Avid NEXIS workspace in the cloud.

“The operational disruption caused by the pandemic during the past year has accelerated interest in new ways of working, including cloud-based workflows. What’s so exciting about Edit On Demand is that it delivers the editing experience and workflow our customers have come to expect on premises, even though it’s hosted entirely in the cloud,” said Tim Claman, SVP & GM of Video, Post & Storage Solutions, Avid. “We partnered closely with our customers during the development of Edit On Demand to ensure that it’s quick and easy to configure and spin up, upload your sources, and enjoy Avid’s proven collaborative editing workflow from anywhere in the world – all in a matter of hours.”

“Edit On Demand had the responsiveness, power and flexibility to allow our teams to edit from any location,” said Ken Burnett, Principal Technologist at Gorilla TV. “It worked so well our teams didn’t even know the Avid NEXIS storage was in the cloud. They thought they were remote accessing into our systems on premises.”

Chris Bové, Senior Editor of PBS Documentaries said, “As far as the Avid Edit On Demand interface goes, it’s almost identical to working on premises. Users can barely see the difference between their local Media Composer client or one running virtually. It’s that good.”

Available as a straightforward subscription without overage fees or hidden costs, Avid | Edit On Demand can be configured to meet the specific needs of each production. Customers can start with a small configuration, and then scale up to dozens of editing seats and hundreds of terabytes of storage. Each Edit On Demand subscription includes everything teams need to virtualize their workflows from end to end, including Teradici’s PCoIP® secure remote desktop solution, Cloud Access Software; FileCatalyst for fast and reliable transfers of large media files; and Avid Media Composer editing seats and Avid NEXIS Cloud storage hosted securely on Microsoft Azure, Avid’s strategic cloud choice.

For more details on Avid Edit On Demand features and subscriptions, please visit https://www.avid.com/products/avid-edit-on-demand.

