Thryv, Inc. Enhances CRM for Industry-Specific Task, Project, Job and Client Management

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv® software, the leading end-to-end customer experience platform built for growing small businesses, today announces it has enhanced its customer relationship management (CRM) to provide more structured, industry-specific communication and workflow within its platform.

In essence, Thryv users can now utilize their CRM with a one-to-many configuration, which allows them to organize multiple jobs, projects, cases and individuals under the same contact. While every Thryv account comes pre-configured for a variety of industries, every business owner can customize the Thryv CRM to track their specific unit of work.

For instance, a dentist can list several children under the same parent; a mechanic can service multiple vehicles for the same owner; a lawyer can organize multiple cases for the same client; and a contractor can list several house upgrade jobs for the same homeowner. The options and flexibility are as diverse as the businesses that use them. Tailoring the software around key vertical segments reduces friction at the point of sale and simplifies onboarding.

Thryv customers can now choose to manage:

Properties — ideal for contractors, real estate, property management

Students — organize daycare or school setting with ease

Pets — for dog walkers, groomers, doggie daycare and vets

Cases — ideal option for medical, law or insurance offices

Projects — catch-all category for everyone from wedding planners to graphic designers

Vehicles — oil change services, mechanics, maintenance, detail services, resellers

Opportunities — optimal for sales teams, investors, consultants

Accounts — customizable category for financial services, retail, designers, etc.

Jobs — construction projects, home services, lawncare, etc.

“I love it,” said Petrina Tebor of Air Duct Aseptics in Florida, who was a member of the testing group and uses the Properties option. “To be able to have different jobs for the same client is amazing.”

As of March 1, 2021, new Thryv customers will receive a preconfigured CRM perfectly organized for their industry. Current customers can make the transition, adding new patients, jobs, pets, or other types of accounts with just a single change to their settings. Customers can also add tags to make everything from searching for a contact to setting up marketing automation easier than ever. Each job, task, patient, or project can also be assigned to a staff member for better organization and teamwork.

“The launch of Thryv’s CRM enhancement is transformational for our customers, and one of our top requested improvements,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing. “By creating a 100% verticalized one-to-many configuration, each business owner can manage their day-to-day workflow and organization that makes the most sense for their business, and further amplifies the customer experience, communication and service they can provide with the full functionality of Thryv’s powerful platform.”

Sarah Chadbourne, of River Wind Events in Seco, Maine, was another member of the testing group. “Great new features,” she said. “Love seeing the changes and I like seeing more efficient ways to do my work. The team at Thryv are listening and working on making things work for all of us.”

Thryv’s Client Portal allows customers of Chadbourne and Tebor to log in, select the correct patient, pet, job or project, then make a payment, schedule an appointment, upload a document and more, creating seamless interactions and experiences from every perspective.

This new CRM enhancement makes task management simple and customized, while keeping everything connected, organized and grouped together in one central location. For more information, please visit Thryv.com.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv®, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv® software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 300,000 SMBs across America that enable these SMBs to compete and win in today’s economy.

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

Investor Contacts:

Cameron Lessard

Thryv, Inc.

214.773.7022

cameron.lessard@thryv.com

KJ Christopher

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.7068

kj.christopher@thryv.com

