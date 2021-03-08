VitalHub Announces Licensing Deal with Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce a licensing transaction of recently acquired subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) digital health platform with Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “Harrogate and District”).



This deal comes as a result of the Trust having identified a need for a platform which would enable the digital transformation of its outpatient department with a centralized process to intelligently book and manage all clinic and meeting rooms efficiently, helping maximize the use of the Trust’s resources. The Trust, which is responsible for the care of the populations of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust cares for the population in Harrogate and the local area as well as across North Yorkshire and Leeds, is deploying Intouch with Health’s Room and Resource Manager solution to optimize the utilization of the Trust’s clinical resources, improving communication among patients and providers.

Recent stresses on hospital services and resources require the Trust to improve the management of outpatient journeys for both patients and staff. Insofar as the sustainment of a high standard of patient care and patient experience remains of utmost concern, the Trust will implement VitalHub’s solutions to help deliver an enhanced experience for patients while alleviating strain on administrators and clinical staff.

Room and Resource Manager provides hospital staff with instant access to real-time data including room availability, the status of a meeting room and resource needs, enabling resources to be allocated and booked in an efficient manner. It also captures resource needs and allows relevant resources to be allocated and booked in a timely manner, maximizing the use of assets. These tools provide access to critical operational visibility information pertaining to scheduling and resource availability, necessary for health systems to optimize the efficiency of patient flow and the patient journey. The product enables health system staff to easily search the system for available rooms and suitable facilities and resources, comprising an essential component of the digital health infrastructure pertaining to scheduling.

“We chose Room and Resource Manager as it provides the Trust with all the functionality that we need,” said Issie Macniven, Matron for Outpatients at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust. “We’re really looking forward to managing our clinic and meeting rooms from one central point, having access to instant and real time availability and capacity to maximise the use of our resources. We will also be able to forward plan and book adhoc clinics with the reassurance that the information is correct, with excellent communication lines between all parties involved.”

“With the growing strain on health systems in the UK and globally, there is a significant demand to digitally transforming the outpatient experience,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “It’s more important than ever to safely and effectively manage the patient journey through a health system and the long-standing shift towards digitization is an indication of that importance. Our continued growth and market penetration is evidence of the demand for digital transformation and operational efficiency; and we are happy to be able to meet this growing demand. We anticipate seeing a continuation in demand for these solutions as the market continues to mature in the post-pandemic era.”

ABOUT HARROGATE AND DISTRICT NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust employs more than 4,000 people, caring for a wide range of people providing essential hospital treatments as well as community health services.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

