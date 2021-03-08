Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,311 in the last 365 days.

PLBY Group to Participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Capital Partners Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY) (the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced that the Company will participate in the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference, to be held virtually March 15-17, 2021. Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with ROTH Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst George Kelly, at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your ROTH sales representative.

Participants may access a live, high-definition webcast of the fireside chat on the PLBY Group Investor Relations site https://www.plbygroup.com/investors under “Events & Presentations.” A replay will be archived online for 90 days.

About PLBY Group, Inc.
PLBY Group, Inc. (“PLBY Group”) connects consumers around the world with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving more than $3 billion in global consumer spend annually across 180 countries. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

Contacts:

Investors
investors@plbygroup.com

Media
press@plbygroup.com


You just read:

PLBY Group to Participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Capital Partners Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.