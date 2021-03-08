Keith Cochran Joins KULR Technology Group as President & COO

/EIN News/ -- Former Jabil SVP of $3.7 billion Asian smartphone division to lead growth initiatives in large-scale manufacturing automation and operational expansion

SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announces veteran manufacturing and operations executive Keith Cochran has joined the Company as President and Chief Operating Officer. An accomplished senior-level executive, Cochran brings over 25 years of successful operations and business management experience to KULR Technology Group. Prior to KULR, Mr. Cochran was most recently Senior Vice President of Jabil Greenpoint's (NYSE: JBL) Global Business Units in Singapore, where he led the $3.7 billion revenue smartphone technology division. Under his management, he oversaw a team employing over 65,000 people in the United States and Asia, managed over 45 original equipment manufacturers simultaneously, served as Country Manager in India and Brazil, and was the recipient of multiple Supplier of the Year awards.

As KULR Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Cochran will provide the leadership and organizational experience necessary to ensure KULR has proper operational controls and procedures in place to effectively manufacture and automate on mass scale with sound operating efficiency. Cochran brings a combination of international manufacturing experience, operations improvement and global go-to-market expertise to the California based thermal management company. Having driven growth strategies globally within several business units at Jabil, Inc., he will also focus on potential operational synergies inside Europe and Asia.

“As someone who has a passion for people and motivating others, as well as a love for industrial engineering and product manufacturing, I couldn’t imagine a better place to continue my career than at KULR Technology Group,” said Cochran. “I look forward to building a strong and successful operations unit that will help KULR deliver its carbon fiber thermal management technologies to the masses.”

"Keith has a broad 25-year supply chain management background, and in his tenure at Jabil he demonstrated an astute ability to run day-to-day operations on a large scale while executing difficult changes with exceptional results," said Michael Mo, KULR Technology Group CEO. "He is an outstanding addition to our team and we value his guidance as he leads KULR's operational expansion going forward."

As a senior member of the leadership team, Cochran will report directly to KULR CEO, Michael Mo.

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com .

