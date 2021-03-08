Ducks Unlimited Canada announces new appointments to board of directors

Six influential leaders join wetland conservation organization to advance sustainability across Canada

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC), the country’s leading wetland conservation organization, has appointed six influential leaders to its board of directors. Each will support the organization’s work to conserve wetlands and deliver large, landscape-level impact that advances sustainability, biodiversity and climate resiliency.



C. Ian Balfour, Colleen Dyck, John Eagle, Fawn Jackson, Rob Penner and Sara Penner were elected to their volunteer leadership roles during DUC’s board of directors meeting on Saturday.

"We’re pleased to welcome these outstanding individuals to our board. Each brings unique experience and knowledge that apply to important conservation and sustainability issues that DUC is driving forward,” says David Blom, chairman of DUC. “They join DUC at a pivotal time, as the urgency to deliver nature-based solutions that support both the economy and the environment has never been greater. We’re confident they’ll provide valuable perspectives as we continue working in partnership with all who care about the landscape.”

C. Ian Balfour is vice-president, conventional pipelines at Pembina Pipeline Corporation. Based in Calgary, Alta., Ian is a former Paralympian and a respected leader in Canada’s energy sector who brings extensive experience in sustainable industry practices and partnerships.

Colleen Dyck is an award-winning entrepreneur and international agriculture ambassador from Niverville, Man. She is the owner and operator of GORP Clean Energy Bars & Mixes, a manufacturing facility located on the family grain farm, Artel Farms. Colleen is an active community leader who is passionate about supporting emergency food assistance programs around the world.

John Eagle is a Certified Professional Accountant from Saskatoon, Sask. who has worked in senior leadership positions with publicly traded biopharmaceutical and resource companies as well as accounting firms. A returning director on DUC’s board, John is an avid outdoorsperson and community leader.

Fawn Jackson is a leading voice in Canadian agriculture with expertise in international trade and sustainable agriculture systems. She brings strong government relations and expertise within the agriculture and conservation interface. Fawn was the founding executive director of the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef and is currently the director of government and international relations with the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association. Fawn resides in Chelsea, Que.

Rob Penner is the president and CEO of Bison Transport, a multiple-award-winning Canadian transport company. Based in Winnipeg, Rob is actively involved in the transportation community and is a strong advocate for efficiency and sustainability within the industry.

Sara Penner is the vice-president of information services business management for Canada Life. Sara has a professional background in accounting and a personal background that’s rooted in a passion for the outdoors. Sara is from Winnipeg, Man., and is an active community volunteer and philanthropist.

DUC is one of the largest and longest-standing conservation organizations in the country. Established in 1938, DUC has conserved 6.5 million acres of wetland and associated natural habitat across Canada. These habitats provide valuable environmental benefits to society by mitigating floods, filtering pollutants from water, storing carbon and supporting wildlife.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada: Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. Learn more at ducks.ca

For more information, contact:

Ashley Lewis

Senior Communications Specialist

Ducks Unlimited Canada

media@ducks.ca