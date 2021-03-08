VirTra to Participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets will be presenting at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, which is being held virtually on March 15-17.



VirTra’s chairman and CEO, Bob Ferris, will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact VirTra's IR team

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.



