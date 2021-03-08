CCT Introduces the World’s First Aluminum Lug Lid

CCT is now producing an aluminum lug version of its EEASY Lid in the company’s new state-of-the-art technology center

/EIN News/ -- DAYTON, Ohio, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), makers of the EEASY® Lid – the first major jar lid innovation in over 75 years – today announces it is now producing the world’s first aluminum lug lid. This means CCT’s innovative EEASY Lid is now available in both lug and continuous thread (CT) versions, and both are made of aluminum.



The EEASY Lid is disrupting the closure industry in two ways: by providing a vastly improved consumer experience for opening jars and for being the world’s first aluminum lug lid, designed with sustainability and durability in mind.

The patented EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a jar by simply pressing a button on the lid. After use, the lid is reclosed by pressing the button from the inside of the lid to help keep the product fresh and prevent spills. Research found the EEASY Lid reduces the amount of torque needed to twist off a jar lid by more than 40% compared to standard CT lids and 58% for traditional lug lids.

CCT is producing the aluminum lug EEASY Lids at its new 12,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. The company spent more than seven years of research and development on the aluminum lug, and another six months working with manufacturers to design and build the custom machinery for production. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

Prior to the EEASY Lid, lug lids were only made of steel. Aluminum offers an unmatched combination of high strength, light weight and corrosion-resistance material, in addition to being more desirable than steel when it comes to recycling.

“The closure industry relies on two types of lids: CT lids and lug lids. With 80% of the industry using lug lids, we knew there had to be room for innovation,” said CCT Managing Partner James Bach. “While the EEASY Lid was a game-changer for the jar lid industry as a whole, it is now transforming how we look at lug lids as it provides the industry’s first aluminum solution. We’re seeing tremendous interest in the CT version of the EEASY Lid and expect there to be even more interest in the new aluminum lug version.”

CCT developed the EEASY Lid to make jars easier to open, as well as expand market opportunities for manufacturers. A study conducted by North Cliff Consultants found that nearly 50% of consumers struggle to open traditional jars, and many can’t open jars at all. The first use case of the CT version of the EEASY Lid boosted sales of a private label pasta sauce in Pennsylvania-based Boyer’s Food Markets by 341% over a 12-week period.

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) provides innovative packaging solutions for the beverage and food service industries. CCT’s new EEASY Lid is the first major jar lid innovation in 75 years. The company’s patented technology makes opening a vacuum sealed jar much easier – with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle regularly to open a vacuum sealed jar. The EEASY Lid will be available in both continuous thread and lug versions.

