AzurRx BioPharma to Participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference

AzurRx Chairman and CEO, James Sapirstein, to participate in panel discussion on potential developmental therapeutics for SARS-CoV-2 infection

/EIN News/ -- DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (“AzurRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AZRX), a company specializing in the development of targeted non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that James Sapirstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion during the 33rd Annual Roth Conference being held virtually from March 15-17, 2021.



The panel, entitled “Therapeutics Against SARS-CoV-2 – Viral Variants Will Not Fade Away: A discussion of various developmental therapeutics for SARS-CoV-2 infection,” is scheduled for March 15, 2021 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., ET. During the panel, Mr. Sapirstein will discuss the need for drug therapies to address issues related to COVID-19, including the prevalence of gastrointestinal symptoms in an increasing number of people who have been infected by the virus. AzurRx is currently advancing FW-1022 (micronized niclosamide) for the potential treatment of COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections.

Additionally, during the conference Mr. Sapirstein and members of the AzurRx management team will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies.

Details of the panel discussion are as follows:

Event: 33rd Annual Roth Conference Panel: Therapeutics Against SARS-CoV-2 – Viral Variants Will Not Fade Away: A discussion of various developmental therapeutics for SARS-CoV-2 infection Date: March 15, 2021 Time: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., ET Registration: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_70981/conference_register.html

About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company has a pipeline of three gut-restricted GI clinical programs. The lead therapeutic candidate is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis, currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials. AzurRx is launching two clinical programs using proprietary formulations of niclosamide, a pro-inflammatory pathway inhibitor; FW-420, for grade 1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Associated Colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients and FW-1022, for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections. The Company is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. with clinical operations in Hayward, California. For more information visit www.azurrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead, represent only the Company’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether results obtained in preclinical and nonclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial such as the interim results presented will be indicative of the final results of the trial; and the Company’s success in raising additional financing to support its operations. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including a discussion of factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, including those related to the clinical development of MS1819, the results of its clinical trials, and the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company’s operations and current and planned clinical trials, including, but not limited to delays in clinical trial recruitment and participation are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading “Risk Factors,” as well as the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

For more information:

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 103

Delray Beach, Florida 33445

Phone: (646) 699-7855

info@azurrx.com

Media contact:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Johanna Bennett/Ingrid Mezo

(212) 375-2665/(646) 604-5150

jbennett@tiberend.com/imezo@tiberend.com