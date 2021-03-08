GR8 People and Talbots to Host Tech Talk During the Virtual Spring HR Technology Conference & Exposition

Susan Collins, director of talent acquisition and employer branding at Talbots, will share how her talent acquisition team used the GR8 People One-Experience Talent Platform to pivot quickly when COVID-19 completely altered not just their business but the entire recruiting landscape.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading talent acquisition software innovator GR8 People announced its upcoming talk with longtime customer Talbots at Human Resource Executive’s free virtual Spring HR Technology Conference, which takes place March 16-19.



During the 20-minute talk, Collins will provide insights regarding how the Talbots talent acquisition team was able to pivot immediately when onsite hiring events—the organization’s traditional go-to source for quick and qualified hires—weren't possible due to COVID-19. Jenny Dang, GR8 People’s customer success manager, will guide the conversation as Collins discusses:

The value a seamless talent platform delivers by supporting the talent acquisition team’s ability to respond to rapidly-changing hiring demands and move the recruiting function forward fast

How taking advantage of essential features and functionality, from career website and recruitment marketing email templates to automation for always-on lead gen activities, results in improved hiring efficiency and effectiveness

Practices that ensure it’s the talent acquisition technology—and not the recruiter—that acts as the “nudge,” which, in turn, fosters stronger relationships with both hiring managers and candidates



“Our close work with Talbots over the years exemplifies the difference between customer support and customer success,” notes GR8 People Chief Customer Officer Pat Amaral. “It’s a mutually-beneficial partnership in which we’re both pushing one another to achieve new goals together. Seeing the success the Talbots team has realized, particularly during one of recruiting’s most challenging years, is very rewarding for everyone at GR8 People.”

