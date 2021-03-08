HCI Group Sets 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Record Date

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate, will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time at 3802 Coconut Palm Drive in Tampa, Florida in the 1st Floor Auditorium.



Shareholders of record at the close of business on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 will be entitled to vote and attend the meeting.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Company Contact:

Rachel Swansiger, Esq.

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 405-3206

rswansiger@hcigroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

Tel (949) 574-3860

HCI@gatewayir.com