/EIN News/ -- ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 1-Mar-21 67,858 475.37 32,257,969.61 2-Mar-21 67,354 478.93 32,257,938.78 3-Mar-21 68,857 468.47 32,257,700.45 4-Mar-21 72,316 446.07 32,257,708.86 5-Mar-21 73,990 435.97 32,257,516.49

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).