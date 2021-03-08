Fieldpoint Private Surpasses Two Major Milestones

Firm Tops $1 Billion in Bank Assets, $5 Billion in Investment Assets

GREENWICH, Conn., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private, the fast-growing wealth advisory and private banking boutique serving families and institutions, announced it has surpassed the $1 billion threshold in total bank assets, and $5 billion in total wealth management assets.



The 12-year-old firm now ranks within the top 20 percent of U.S. banks by assets, and was recently named among America’s top 100 independent investment firms by Barron’s magazine. Since its 2008 founding in Greenwich, Connecticut, Fieldpoint Private has grown its presence to include New York City, Georgia and Florida, earning the business of families, entrepreneurs, businesses and charitable institutions in 46 states. It has attracted leadership, advisors and bankers from Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Brown Brothers Harriman, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, Neuberger Berman, Wells Fargo and others, as well as deeply rooted community banks.

Chairman and CEO Tim Tully said that while it is important to take a moment to recognize these milestones, growth - by itself - was never the firm’s mandate. “Our goal has always been to create a new standard of service for clients, to maintain independence of thought and protect our commitment to do what’s right for the client, wherever that takes us.” He added, “It’s clearly taking us to a pretty good place, and I’m grateful to our colleagues for all they have done to get us here, and to our clients for their trust and enthusiasm along the way.”

Russell Holland, President and CEO of Fieldpoint Private’s banking unit, said that when Fieldpoint was founded, clients could get commercial and personal banking, along with investment advice at any number of the giant global firms. “But clients felt the advice and experience was disconnected and too often met the interests of the firm more than themselves and their families,” he said.

Christopher DeLaura, President and CEO of the firm’s wealth management unit added, “Delivering all of this, in a boutique experience, with fully integrated advice and world-class intellectual capital, was something no one had tried before. These milestones tell us it was an important idea at the right time, and we feel like we are just getting started.”

About Fieldpoint Private

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Fieldpoint Private (www.fieldpointprivate.com) is a boutique financial firm providing the highest degree of personalized, confidential wealth planning and private banking services. Catering to highly successful individuals, families, businesses and institutions, Fieldpoint Private offers a powerful combination of wealth management and strategy, family office, private banking and business banking services addressing every financial need for each of our clients including: wealth transfer advice, tax planning, aggregation and performance reporting, risk management, goals-based investing strategies, sophisticated investment selection, discreet and personalized banking, highly customized credit solutions, custom custody and trust solutions, highly attentive and responsive service, and concierge services.

Fieldpoint Private was established in 2008 by 31 Founders with a specific vision and purpose. These extraordinary leaders of industry and community recognized the opportunity to create a financial firm totally attuned to people’s individual circumstances. Our firm is built on a philosophy of exclusive membership and client-centricity. Working with a limited number of relationships gives every person the experience of belonging to an extremely selective group. The result is a new breed of institution established on the basis of personalization, responsiveness, and exclusivity, and an ensured commitment to impeccable service and consistently flawless execution. Our service approach offers a unique client experience custom crafted to each client’s financial needs.

