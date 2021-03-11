L'agent Noir Spray Tans Nikki Glaser for Netflix
Beauty studio in Soho, New York, gets chosen to spray tan American Comedian, Nikki Glaser, for her show, Bangin', on Netflix.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L’agent Noir is a beauty studio based in Soho, New York City, and has had some prominent celebrities come through their doors. The latest was Nikki Glaser, an American comedian and actress, filming her new show on Netflix called Bangin'. L’agent Noir prepared her for her show by giving her a spray tan before filming.
Nikki loved the tan, and exclaimed, ‘I’ve never looked better’ - part of the reason she chose L’agent Noir was because of its luxury reputation in New York City and the feel of the brand itself. Former MTV head makeup artist, Elisa Talerico, was on set with Nikki during production, and having worked with L’agent Noir’s founder on previous projects, sent her a message saying that Nikki’s tan ‘looks amazing’.
The beauty studio has also prepared numerous other celebrities for the VMAs (Video Music Awards) and clients can get a feel of the chicness of their brand just by visiting their website and social media platforms, as well as view the various videos with these celebrities who used L’agent Noir’s services.
L’agent Noir was founded by Jacqueline who trained at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She built her brand focusing only on one mission, which is to bring out the most reliable narrator: ‘your true self’. L’agent Noir’s services are all based on this principle and consider it their religion and ceremony, adorning clients with the latest luxury beauty tools and techniques to enhance their true selves.
The New York City luxury beauty studio provides services using carefully curated, artisanal skincare and beauty lines, specializing in organic airbrush spray tanning and lash extensions, removals, and touch-ups, including the bottom lashes. As a women-run business, L’agent Noir is a team of certified cosmetologists, make-up artists, and estheticians.
With the recent worldwide pandemic, most brick and mortar shops have had to close their doors, suffering significant financial losses. The beauty industry has been impacted by the recent worldwide changes and needed to think outside the box to keep clients and revenue coming and L’agent Noir has been innovating, thankfully keeping their doors open, and set to re-open in Spring 2021.
The beauty studio's founder, Jacqueline, regularly posts on their l.agentnoir instagram and @L'agentNoir Facebook pages, sharing updates about the beauty studio and the various products and services clients can enjoy. Any fashion-forward fan and beauty connoisseur will enjoy visiting the beauty brand’s presence online, getting a feel of what raw and unique fashion is all about in New York City.
@L.agentnoir
L'agent Noir
