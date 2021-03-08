Workforce Management Market to Surge at 10.1% CAGR till 2026; Growing Uptake of AI- Powered Software to Foster Promising Prospects: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Workforce Management Market Research Report Are NetSuite, Inc., Verint, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., WorkForce Software, LLC., Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Infor, IBM Corporation, Ultimate Software, Workday, Inc., SAP SE, Kronos, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global workforce management market size is projected to reach USD 5.25 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Growing need to enhance productivity and efficiency of employees among organizations will be the central growth driver for this market, as per the new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Workforce Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Application (Workforce Analytics, Workforce Scheduling, Time and Attendance Management, and Others), By End-Use Industry (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The majority of office tasks today are performed in a clockwork manner, requiring executives and other employees to use their decision-making faculties even for routine administrative work. This has resulted in declining productivity of the workforce, necessitating solutions to optimize management of the workforce in companies. For example, Apollo Hospitals, a leading healthcare provider in Asia, deployed the Kronos Workforce Central in early 2019 in a bid to increase the efficiency and productivity of its employees. The product allows staff members to program their schedules and make user engagement easier and more convenient. Incorporation of such innovations by end-users in various sectors is expected to lead the workforce management market trends in the foreseeable future.





Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/workforce-management-market-102633





According to the WFM market report, the value of this market stood at USD 2.44 billion in 2018. The report also contains the following insights:

In-depth analysis of the key market drivers;

A detailed evaluation of the challenges facing the market;

Comprehensive research of the regional dynamics of the market;

An exhaustive study of all the market segments; and

Microscopic assessment of the competitive landscape of the market.





Market Driver





Lack of Knowledge about WFM Software Tools to Hamper Growth

Managing and maintaining the productivity levels of human resources is an expensive undertaking for companies of all sizes. The Human Capital Management Institute estimates that 70% of an organization’s operating costs are eaten up by employee management tasks. In such a dire scenario, where reducing operational costs is the prime focus in the private sector, the demand for effective workforce management systems is rising as they offer numerous advantages for organizations. For instance, WFM software can empower managers to make more informed decisions due to better access to data. It would also enable managers to select the right person for the right job, ensuring efficiency in task performance. Unfortunately, awareness of these benefits is abysmally low, stemming from the adoption of these technologies, particularly among the small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This can put crippling limitations on the workforce management market growth during the forecast period.





Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/workforce-management-market-102633





Regional Analysis

Government-led Digitization Initiatives to Drive Market Growth in Asia-Pacific

The market size in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the most impressive growth trajectory in the forthcoming years. The prime factor propelling the market in this region include digitization of services and processes, backed by strong government support. An excellent example of this is Singapore’s ‘Go Digital’ initiates that encourages SMEs to integrate digital solutions in their existing setups.

North America, with a revenue generation of USD 0.92 billion in 2018, is poised to dominate the workforce management market share as companies in the region are aggressively implementing cloud-based solutions. Additionally, the region is also home to some of the largest technology giants such as IBM and oracle, which augurs well for this market. In Europe, on the other hand, rising demand for automation is expected to fuel the market.





Competitive Landscape





Upgradation of Existing Offerings with WFM Solutions to Intensify Competition

Companies across the board are recognizing the benefits of WFM tools, creating a wide field of opportunities for players operating in this market. Some key participants are also entering into strategic collaborations to expand their presence in this market, according to the workforce management software market analysis.





Industry Developments:

January 2020: The Italian gum and confectionary manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle chose Kronos Incorporated, the US-based workforce management leader, to automate its 2,600-strong workforce in eight countries. With Kronos Workforce Central, Perfetti will have a unified WFM platform to monitor its employees as well as optimize its manufacturing processes.

The Italian gum and confectionary manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle chose Kronos Incorporated, the US-based workforce management leader, to automate its 2,600-strong workforce in eight countries. With Kronos Workforce Central, Perfetti will have a unified WFM platform to monitor its employees as well as optimize its manufacturing processes. October 2019: The American human resource management tools provider Automatic Data Processing, Inc. expanded its WFM solutions portfolio to include ADP Compliance on Demand to track employee performance efficiently.

List of Players Profiled in the Workforce Management Market Report:

• NetSuite, Inc.

• Verint

• Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

• WorkForce Software, LLC.

• Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Infor

• IBM Corporation

• Ultimate Software

• Workday, Inc.

• SAP SE

• Kronos, Inc.





Quick Buy- Workforce Management Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102633





Major Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Global Workforce Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Software Services By Deployment (Value) Cloud On-Premise By Organization Size (Value) SME's Large Enterprises By Application (Value) Workforce Analytics Workforce Scheduling Time and Attendance Management Others (Task Management and fatigue management) By End Use Industry (Value) Telecom and IT BFSI Government Retail Healthcare Education Manufacturing Others By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued...!!!





Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/workforce-management-market-102633





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Solution (Hadoop-as-a-Service, Data-as-a-Service and Data Analytics-as-a-Service), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Industry (BFSI, Retail, and E-Commerce, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cloud Based Contact Center Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment (Public, Private, and Hybrid), By Organization Size (Large Organizations, Small and Medium-Sized Organizations), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, ITES, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Consumer Goods and Retail, Travel and Hospitality) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Anti-Plagiarism for the Education Sector Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Text Mining, and Integrated Customization Service), By Application (Students, and Teachers), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Video Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Application (Crowd Management, Facial Recognition, Intrusion Detection, License Plate Recognition, Motion Detection, and Others), By End-user (BFSI, City Surveillance, Critical Infrastructure, Education, Government, Retail, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/workforce-management-market-9767

`