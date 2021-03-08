Progress Celebrates International Women’s Day with Company-Wide Holiday

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced a global holiday for Progress in honor of International Women’s Day. In its ongoing commitment to gender equality, the company has also planned empowerment activities and education for its global employee population throughout Women’s History Month.



“Being inclusive, and welcoming diverse backgrounds and experiences of all people is something we, as a company, take pride in doing every day. Not only in how we treat each other, but in how we conduct business and support our local communities,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “As part of this effort, we made International Women’s Day a company-wide holiday to recognize the amazing contributions and achievements of women, to help raise awareness against bias, and to further the cause of equality throughout the globe.”

Celebrated March 8, International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It is also part of Women’s History Month, commemorating and encouraging the study, observance and celebration of the vital role of women in American history.

"Many organizations have expressed their support for the inclusion and diversity of business talent, but few have taken concrete steps in this direction," said Maria Atanasova, Senior Director of Human Capital, Sofia, Bulgaria. “We present March 8 as a non-working day to our colleagues to celebrate together not only International Women's Day, but also the creation of a work environment in the IT industry in which everyone feels valued and equal.”

“When companies choose to challenge the status quo and create a culture where all voices are heard and celebrated, it creates real opportunity for gender equality, understanding and change,” said Courtney Gagne, Social Media Senior Specialist and founding member of Progress for Her, the women’s Employee Resource Group at Progress.

“Tackling this challenge of increasing gender diversity at the senior level is now entering a new phase in which a company that is serious about this effort has specific and targeted programs for developing female leaders,” said Pragya Srivastava, Senior Manager, Human Capital, Hyderabad, India. “At Progress, the mentoring and coaching of female leaders by senior leadership has yielded excellent results. Diversity hiring programs, women support groups under the larger diversity umbrella, flexibility and many other such initiatives have helped move the diversity ratio northward.”

“Today there is more acceptance than ever that women bring different experiences, cultural perspectives and skills to the table. Companies that embrace diversity and gender equality as central tenets perform better than those that don’t; as people of all backgrounds come together, generate new ideas and achieve success,” said Lilia Messechkova, Vice President, Products.

In addition to the paid holiday, Progress supports gender equality through ongoing efforts including:

Progress for Her, the company-wide Employee Resource Group (ERG) created to empower women at Progress by providing leadership and networking opportunities, as well as the tools needed to create substantial influence both in and out of our professional network. ​

Its support of Catalyst, a non-profit focused on women in leadership and The Boston Club, a community of executives and professionals invested in elevating women to leadership.

The Progress Software Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM and the Women in Technology Fund at American University in Sofia, Bulgaria



The company has also committed to a series of women’s empowerment activities and educational opportunities for its employees that will run through the month of March, in honor of Women’s History Month, as well as throughout the year.

For more information about the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, including Progress for Her, go to https://www.progress.com/social-responsibility.

