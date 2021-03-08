CCSA Invites Canadians to Have Their Say about Canada’s Low-Risk Alcohol Drinking Guidelines

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) on March 8 is launching a six-week public consultation on Canada’s Low-Risk Alcohol Drinking Guidelines as part of its initiative to update the existing guidelines by 2022.



People in Canada will have until April 18, 2021, to share their views on the current alcohol guidelines through an online consultation survey accessible on CCSA’s website. This initial consultation will help inform the development of the updated alcohol guidelines.

Canada’s Low-Risk Alcohol Drinking Guidelines were originally published by CCSA in 2011 to support Canadians in making informed decisions about drinking. The update will align the guidelines with the latest research on the risks and benefits associated with alcohol.

Rita Notarandrea, CCSA’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We want to hear from a number of people in Canada and ensure that we receive a broad range of perspectives related to alcohol and alcohol consumption in Canada. This includes members of the public, as well as professionals from a variety of sectors, including health and social services, health research, education and industry.

“Canada’s Low-Risk Alcohol Drinking Guidelines are for Canadians so it’s important that they have the opportunity to have their say because the more we know, the better our responses will be. It’s important that these perspectives inform our guideline update.”

Co-chairs of the initiative, Dr. Peter Butt, Associate Professor of Academic Family Medicine, and Dr. Catherine Paradis, Senior Research and Policy Analyst, CCSA, added: “The feedback gathered in this consultation will help us to learn about the experience of the public and stakeholders with the current guidelines, as well as their needs and expectations for updated guidelines.” They “encourage everyone with an opinion about alcohol, health and well-being to have their say by taking part in the consultation process.”

The 21-month initiative to update Canada’s Low-Risk Alcohol Guidelines is being led by CCSA with funding support from Health Canada. It involves scientists with expertise in the health impacts of alcohol, guideline development and knowledge translation, and representatives from federal, provincial and territorial governments, as well as national organizations.

Feedback from the first public consultation will be summarized in a report that will be made available on CCSA’s website this summer.

For more information about this public consultation and the initiative to update Canada’s Low-Risk Alcohol Drinking Guidelines, visit:

Media inquiries

Tel.: 613-235-4048 I Email: media@ccsa.ca

Web: ccsa.ca I Twitter: @CCSAcanada I Facebook: @CCSA.CCDUS I LinkedIn: CCSA