Use Of Helicopters In Emergency Medical Services Results In Growth Of The Commercial Helicopters Industry

Commercial Helicopters Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Commercial Helicopters Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Read More On The Global Commercial Helicopters Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-helicopters-global-market-report

Rising usage of helicopters in emergency medical services (EMS), search and rescue (SAR), and firefighting operations are expected to drive the growth of the commercial helicopter market. Air EMS creates a significant part of the medical transport system that assists in shuttling patients, equipment, supplies, and medical personnel throughout the medical network for time-critical emergency transport as well as long-distance scheduled transfers. According to MIT International Center for Air Transportation (ICAT), in 2018, air ambulances transport approximately 400,000 patients by rotary-wing and 150,000 by fixed-wing aircraft each year in the USA, compared to 36 million transports by ground. Thus, the ever-increasing helicopters in EMS is one of the key drivers for the growth of the commercial helicopters market.

The helicopters market segments by type are light-weight commercial helicopter, medium-weight commercial helicopter, heavy-weight commercial helicopter, by number of engines are single-engine, multi-engine, and by application are oil and gas, transport, medical services, law enforcement and public safety, others.

The global commercial helicopters market size is expected to grow from $24.74 billion in 2020 to $26.94 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $31.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

The major players covered in TBRC’s helicopter industry report are Airbus Helicopter, Bell Helicopter, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Russian Helicopters, MD Helicopters Inc., Robinson Helicopter Company, Kaman Corporation, Boeing, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, Textron Inc., Enstrom Helicopter Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Commercial Helicopters Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides commercial helicopters market overview, forecast commercial helicopters market size and growth for the whole market, commercial helicopters market segments, and geographies, commercial helicopters market trends, commercial helicopters market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Commercial Helicopters Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3696&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Commercial Radars Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-radars-global-market-report

Commercial Aircraft Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-aircraft-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Commercial Drones Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-drones-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-helicopters-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

