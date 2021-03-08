Meet Three Scientologists Who Are Moving Forward Creating the Future Despite the Pandemic

Using a virtual reality headset, clients can see exactly how it will be to walk into the new home Ping designs. Hungarian Scientologist and designer Ildikó Debreczeni puts performers at ease by designing comfortable costumes. A vivacious photographer shares her love of nature with the images she captures.

Scientologists share their stories on the Scientology Network with new videos added daily on DIRECTV Channel 320 and streaming online at Scientology.tv/atHome.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Taipei, Taiwan, Scientologist and interior designer Ping Ting helps his clients grasp exactly what it will be like to live in one of the homes he designs. He also encourages them to contribute to the designing process by giving them access to his work as he goes along.

And when they tour their future homes, his clients can experience every detail before its construction begins. Ping Ting makes this possible by having them wear VR headsets, so they can be certain that the design is exactly what they want. Communication is an essential element in his creative process, which results in greater affinity and reality, as covered the book Scientology: The Fundamentals of Thought by L. Ron Hubbard. Watch Scientology: The Fundamentals of Thought book on film on the Scientology Network.

Also covered in Scientology: The Fundamentals of Thought is the central role creativity plays in every aspect of existence, something Ildikó Debreczeni of Szolnok, Hungary, incorporates into her work.

She owns a company that creates intricate custom-designed costumes for opera, ballet and theatrical productions. Ildikó demonstrates the extra care she takes in designing what she refers to as “work clothes” for performers. This allows them to be comfortable and at ease in their apparel.

Creativity also informs the work of Stefania, a photographer from Padova, Italy, whose beautiful photographs feature nature at its best. She shares her passion with a selection of delightful photographs.

Scientologists@home is an original series featured on the Scientology Network. Created at the start of the pandemic as a worldwide platform for Scientologists to connect and share how they’re staying safe and making the most of their time at home during the lockdown, Scientologists@home gradually added stories of people getting back to work, and now going back to church. The videos are also available on the Scientology website at Scientology.org/daily-connect.

Since launching on Scientology Network and the Daily Connect website, the Scientologists@home series has exploded in popularity, with people from over 400 cities and 50 countries around the world, ages 5 to 85, submitting their videos.

