Matthew Keezer Suggests New Orleans – A Travel Destination for the Entire Family
Matthew Keezer suggests some attractions in New Orleans, that are safe and entertaining for the entire familyMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
For those who are familiar with New Orleans, this incredible city is a destination that has something enjoyable for everyone who visits there. Cultural attractions abound, such as; the huge City Park, Jackson Square and a plethora of world-class museums. As of this writing, New Orleans is in the process of a Covid-related reopening plan. This involves attractions that are reopening for all to enjoy while instituting some additional safety measures that have been put into place.
However, it should also be mentioned that noted travel advisor Matthew Keezer has advised that while there are many things to see and do, there may still be some Covid restrictions that are still in place. If this is something that concerns you, then you might choose to delay your booking if you feel that you may encounter some inconveniences. But he also advises that travelers check with local government websites when it comes to seeing what, if any, restrictions and regulations are currently in place.
With that said, Matthew Keezer suggests taking advantage of some of the most popular attractions found in New Orleans that include:
The Botanical Garden
Since the 1930s, the New Orleans Botanical Garden has expanded and is currently open all year round. It includes approximately 12 acres of botanical art, flowers and plants that are a feast for the eyes. There is also an 8,000 sq. ft. sculpture garden that features the work of Enrique Alferez (The Helis Foundation Enrique Alferez Sculpture Garden)
Fishing and Sailing
One of the advantages of visiting City Park is that you have the option of enjoying your visit either by land or water! You can fish for; perch, catfish or bass in the 11 lagoons that are located in the park and work on your fishing skills. You’ll also have the choice of renting either a paddleboat or bicycle that will allow complete park transportation while providing an opportunity to get some enjoyable exercise.
Matthew Keezer points out that one of the main advantages of this awesome city has to do with its attractions that cater to both adult and children. For example, The French Quarter offers a lively night life for those who want a unique floor show and bar experience.
When it comes to a vacation spot that offers an incredibly diverse spectrum of entertainment, you’d be hard-pressed to find anything else as culturally rich and adventurous as the City of New Orleans. But, just at Matt Keezer points out, it’s always a good idea to check with local websites for any restrictions along with new openings that are in effect. But all-in-all, New Orleans just may be your next ‘dream trip’ when looking to get out and about once again.
