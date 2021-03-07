Africa Union Member States reporting Ebola Virus Disease Update (6 March 2021)

As of 6 March 2021, two Africa Union Member States are reporting 29 cases, 13 deaths (CFR: 45%) and 4 recoveries of EVD.

Since the last report, one (1) new confirmed case and two (2) new deaths have been reported in Guinea

DR Congo (11 cases; 4 deaths; 2 recoveries) by health zone: Biena: (5 cases; 3 deaths), Butembo (3; 0), Katwa: (2; 1), Musienene: (1; 0). Two (2) healthcare workers are among the confirmed cases.

Guinea (18; 9; 2) by region: Conakry (1; 0; 1), N’Zerekore (17; 9; 1). Five (5) healthcare workers are among the confirmed cases.

*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports; cases = cumulative probable and confirmed.