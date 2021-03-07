Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (6 March 2021)

New cases: 41 Total active cases: 9,265 Total currently admitted: 70 (5 new) Total number of tests conducted: 202,856 (668 new) Total confirmed cases: 32,398* Total recovered: 21,932 (311 new) New discharges from treatment units: 5 Total deaths: 1,067 (4 new)

*Out of these, 134 lost to follow-up.