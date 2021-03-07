Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 7 March 2021, 9 am EAT
Africa Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (3,955,148), deaths (105,490) and recoveries (3,533,574) by region:
Central (106,319 cases; 1,815 deaths; 93,354 recoveries): Burundi (2,299; 3; 1,155), Cameroon (35,714; 551; 32,594), CAR (5,021; 63; 4,920), Chad (4,111; 140; 3,579), Congo (9,179; 131; 7,898), DRC (26,468; 712; 22,432), Equatorial Guinea (6,329; 96; 5,737), Gabon (15,254; 88; 13,495), Sao Tome and Principe (1,944; 31; 1,544)
Eastern (417,462; 7,748; 323,952): Comoros (3,596; 146; 3,410), Djibouti (6,134; 63; 5,931), Eritrea (2,944; 7; 2,436), Ethiopia (165,029; 2,420; 137,785), Kenya (108,362; 1,874; 87,550), Madagascar (20,155; 300; 19,543), Mauritius (625; 10; 588), Rwanda (19,509; 267; 17,810), Seychelles (2,950; 15; 2,610), Somalia (8,041; 294; 3,932), South Sudan (8,677; 102; 4,317), Sudan (30,479; 1,895; 22,797), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (40,452; 334; 15,065)
Northern (1,177,769; 33,494; 1,037,905): Algeria (114,012; 3,012; 78,886), Egypt (185,922; 10,954; 143,575), Libya (137,482; 2,236; 124,712), Mauritania (17,309; 442; 16,656), Morocco (485,974; 8,676; 471,919), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (42; 7; 34), Tunisia (237,028; 8,167; 202,123)
Southern (1,853,380; 57,274; 1,722,020): Angola (21,055; 512; 19,640), Botswana (31,746; 359; 26,760), Eswatini (17,173; 658; 15,211), Lesotho (10,523; 307; 3,888), Malawi (32,398; 1,067; 21,932), Mozambique (62,131; 686; 46,294), Namibia (39,877; 437; 37,366), South Africa (1,520,206; 50,647; 1,439,515), Zambia (82,011; 1,116; 77,609), Zimbabwe (36,260; 1,485; 33,805)
Western (400,218; 5,159; 356,343): Benin (6,071; 75; 4,963), Burkina Faso (12,153; 143; 11,754), Cabo Verde (15,724; 152; 15,022), Côte d'Ivoire (34,935; 200; 32,513), Gambia (4,759; 152; 4,143), Ghana (86,092; 640; 80,619), Guinea (16,540; 93; 15,130), Guinea Bissau (3,312; 49; 2,668), Liberia (2,024; 85; 1,892), Mali (8,560; 358; 6,439), Niger (4,740; 172; 4,250), Nigeria (158,237; 1,964; 137,645), Senegal (35,632; 907; 30,369), Sierra Leone (3,918; 79; 2,678), Togo (7,521; 90; 6,258)