Black History Month - How Napollo Software Design, A New York tech company honoring the Black Owned Businesses

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- February serves as a month-long celebration of Black history and a time to honor pioneers, artists, athletes, political figures, and more throughout the Black community. To honor Black History Month, Napollo Software Design, a New York based digital services company offered discounts and free services for many black owned businesses that were struggling with their sales due to lack of digital enablement.

Many tech giants like Microsoft, the Linux Foundation, IBM, Apple, and Google have also honored Black History Month this February. As per the report by tech republic, Microsoft is offering a "virtual journey through Black history" in collaboration with more than a dozen museums and other institutions. Overall, the Microsoft Black History Month experience offers virtual exhibits highlighting, Muhammad Ali, the Tuskegee Airmen, Jackie Robinson, and more.

IBM and the Linux Foundation announced plans to host a series of projects as part of the Call for Code for Racial Justice initiative which launched last fall. Melonie Parker, Google's chief diversity officer and employee engagement announced Grow with Google: Black Women Lead which aims to provide 100,000 Black women with digital skills training by 2022. Apple is also honoring Black History Month with features across its product offerings ranging from news apps to suggested reading.

Napollo Software Design has helped Yanilex Systems, A Philadelphia based Sba 8a & HUBZone certified company in re-shaping the digital strategy & web presence. Another Women owned business in Pennsylvania, Sasha Kalik (An e-commerce brand) in re-designing the complete online store are among a few names that availed special services from the best web development company in New York.

Napollo is committed to support Black owned business with special arrangements throughout 2021 and beyond in the field of AR & VR simulation development, web development, mobile applications, e-commerce and digital media marketing services. Napollo Software Design is among the top mobile app development company in New York. For more information, please contact info@napollo.net