Media Advisory – African Football - Confederation of African Football (CAF) election: Ceremony of African Unity

In advance of the final of the 2021 CAF U-20 Cup of Nations, a joint press event entitled "Ceremony of African Unity" is being staged at the Palais des Congrès, Nouakchott, Mauritania on Saturday 6 March at 19:00* local time (20:00 Paris Time).

On stage will be Jacques Anouma, the former president of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF), Patrice Motsepe, CAF presidency candidate, Augustin Senghor, the president of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) and Ahmed Yahya, the president of the Mauritanian Football Federation (FFRIM), while FIFA President Gianni Infantino will also be in attendance.

The event is being live streamed on the YouTube channel of the Mauritanian Football Federation: http://bit.ly/FFRIM

*Please note that the precise time of the event is subject to change.