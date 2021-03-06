African Football - Confederation of African Football (CAF) election: Ceremony of African Unity

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/ut54IRA3ziw

In advance of the final of the 2021 CAF U-20 Cup of Nations, a joint press event entitled "Ceremony of African Unity" is being staged at the Palais des Congrès, Nouakchott, Mauritania.

On stage: Jacques Anouma, the former president of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF), Patrice Motsepe, CAF presidency candidate, Augustin Senghor, the president of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) and Ahmed Yahya, the president of the Mauritanian Football Federation (FFRIM), while FIFA President Gianni Infantino will also be in attendance.