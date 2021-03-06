Westminster Barracks/ Public Assistance Request

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21B100910

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Timothy Alibozek

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 3/6/21 at approximately 1130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Higley Hill Rd in Marlboro

VIOLATION:

ACCUSED:

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Jeremy Kirk

AGE:43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On this date and time, Jeremy Kirk reported that his dog

was struck by a large white truck with Massachusetts plates on Higley Hill Rd in

Marlboro, Windham County, Vermont. The vehicle continued driving headed towards

the area of MT Snow or Stratton Mountain.

Anyone with more information about this incident is encouraged to call the

Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.