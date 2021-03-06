Westminster Barracks/ Public Assistance Request
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21B100910
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Timothy Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 3/6/21 at approximately 1130 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Higley Hill Rd in Marlboro
VIOLATION:
ACCUSED:
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Jeremy Kirk
AGE:43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On this date and time, Jeremy Kirk reported that his dog
was struck by a large white truck with Massachusetts plates on Higley Hill Rd in
Marlboro, Windham County, Vermont. The vehicle continued driving headed towards
the area of MT Snow or Stratton Mountain.
Anyone with more information about this incident is encouraged to call the
Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600
COURT ACTION: N
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
