UnitedAg Announces 2021 Educational Scholarship Recipients

UnitedAg awarded $81,800 to seventy-four deserving students across California

Irvine, March 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

UnitedAg today announced the winners of the 2021 AEF Foundation Educational Scholarship Program. Seventy-four students from agricultural communities across California won awards ranging from $250 to $6,000. In total, the educational scholarship program, awarded $81,800 this year. The applicants were awarded based on their application, essay, academics, leadership, and extracurricular activities. UnitedAg also announced the top three scholarship winners. Katherine Miller, a veterinary medicine major at the University of Edinburg, has been awarded the Maurice McMillan Scholarship, Karli Lundberg, an agricultural systems management major at California Polytechnic State University, SLO, the William C. Goodrich Scholarship, and Hanna Scully, an agriculture business major at the California State University, Chico, the Frieda Rapoport Caplan Memorial Award.

"Supporting our future agribusiness professionals is the purpose of the AEF foundation. During these unforseen times, it is important that we continue to support our youth in their educational endeavors. Each of these scholarship winners demonstrated a clear commitment to their educational goals and could be our future agribusiness leaders," said Glenn Miller, Education Committee Chairman.

Scholarship winners can use their AEF Educational Scholarship to help offset the cost of tuition, books/supplies, labs, and living expenses.

This year's AEF Educational Scholarship winners are:

Aaron Miller, Santa Paula, CA

Adrian Ortiz, Salinas, CA

Adriana Vargas Mendoza, Soledad, CA

Allyson Dias, Salinas, CA

Allyson Tomasello, Salinas, CA

Alondra Sanchez, Hanford, CA

America Huipio-Piedra, Hanford, CA

Ana Rosa Pacheco, Santa Maria, CA

Andrew Zendejas, Salinas, CA

Arturo Infante II, Castroville, CA

Axel Amaro, Soledad, CA

Belinda Silva Chavez, King City, CA

Brad Cordova, Turlock, CA

Brandon Harden, Salinas, CA

Bryan Amaro, Visalia, CA

Caleb Peltzer, Visalia, CA

Camryn Mazzoni, Forestville, CA

Carson Wallace, Lindsay, CA

Catherine Regan, Santa Ana,

Cesar Avila, Salinas, CA

Cesar Rivera, Ventura, CA

Cristian Vargas, Soledad, CA

David Gonzalez, Salinas, CA

Denver Noell, Hanford, CA

Doris Nogales, Santa Maria, CA

Eddie Lundberg, Santa Maria, CA

Edgar Lopez, Santa Paula, CA

Elizabeth Miller, Santa Paula, CA

Elizabeth Ramirez, Maxwell, CA

Erin Doughtie, Salinas, CA

Flavio Carrillo Gonzalez, Salinas, CA

Grant Bunker, Turlock, CA

Hadassah Legaspi, Salinas, CA

Hanna Scully, Finley, CA

Hannah Ryan, Turlock, CA

Isabella Argueta, Hanford, CA

Jason Gonzalez, Salinas, CA

Jaydi Ramirez, Fresno, CA

Jazlin Mendoza, Visalia, CA

Jazmin Ramirez, Santa Maria, CA

Jenna Santos, Santa Maria, CA

Jenna Stehly, Valley Center, CA

Jessica Cordova, King City, CA

Jesus Pizano, Salinas, CA

Jonathan Morales, Salinas, CA

Julia Hicks, Salinas, CA

Julissa Zendejas, Salinas, CA

Junelle Aubrey, Salinas, CA

Karli Lundberg, Santa Maria, CA

Katherine Miller, Santa Paula, CA

Katya Padilla, San Juan Bautista, CA

Kevin Gonzalez, Salinas, CA

Kimberly Castro Calderon, Santa Maria, CA

Lacy Litten, Santa Maria, CA

Layla Ruiz, Salinas, CA

Logan Erickson, Salinas, CA

Luke Brigantino, San Juan Bautista, CA

Luke Tyson, Turlock, CA

Madelynn Reed, Reedley, CA

Madison Thacher, Paso Robles, CA

Maria Miranda, Santa Maria, CA

Marlaina Lascano, Turlock, CA

Miranda Devan, Salinas, CA

Miriam Garcia Cendejas, Salinas, CA

Olga Bahena, Hanford, CA

Rachel Roberts, Salinas, CA

Rogelio Garcia, Hanford, CA

Sandy Rubio, Firebaugh, CA

Savannah Noell, Hanford, CA

Sierra Dorf-Cardenas, Salinas, CA

Sydney Noell, Hanford, CA

Sylvia Hernandez, Rutherford, CA

Venissia Garcia, Hanford, CA

Yesenia Solis, Soledad, CA

About AEF

For over 21 years, the Agribusiness Education Foundation (AEF) has provided financial assistance to UnitedAg members and their employees' dependents over $1.6 million to more than 1,000 students pursuing a two-and-four-year college to advanced graduate studies. The member-sponsored scholarship program empowers the agricultural community through financial assistance and leadership programs. For more information, visit unitedag.org.

