Medicare Advantage Plan Pros and Cons
Is Medicare Advantage right for you?
Medicare coverage is very personal and not every plan is for everybody, it is important understand your options and needs.”HUNTINGTON STATION, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to Medicare Advantage Part C Plans or Medicare Advantage Plans, you may not always get what you want. Most people who have this plan are still unsure of what they'll get or their coverages. If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan and you're planning to take advantage of its benefits, make sure to understand its pros and cons first.
— Paul Barrett
Pro: Plan Benefits Change Every Year According To Your Needs
As your needs change every year, your medical coverage should also. This is why you can change your plan anytime during the Initial Enrollment Period. This period starts three months before you turn 65 if you qualify for this plan by age.
Cons: The Free Plans Are Not Free
Some Medicare Advantage Part C plans have zero premiums, but this does not mean that it's free. Medicare Part C has low premiums compared to Medigap. Medicare pays a specific monthly payment to the insurance company to provide care.
Pro: Private Medicare Plans Are Pay-As-You-Go
MA Plans are provided by companies that are partnered with Medicare. You will only pay for extra coverage if you need it. This includes vision, dental, hearing, and other types of health and wellness extras.
Cons: You Can’t Count On These Plans When You Travel
Some types of Medical Advantage Plans can be accessed when you travel out of state. However, if you plan to take a trip out of the country, you can't take advantage of your coverage. You may instead use travel medical insurance plans to cover you when you're on a vacation or trip outside the U.S.
Pro: The Plans Limit Annual Out-Of-Pocket Cost
In 2021, Medicare Part C plan holders will have a $7,550 maximum out-of-pocket limit for services that Part A and Part B covers. This is if you select an in-network provider. Meanwhile, the limit is $11,300 annually for combination in and out-network costs.
Cons: You May Get a Referral
Most of the time, you need a referral to consult with a specialist under an HMO plan. Meanwhile, you don't need a referral to consult with a specialist in a PPO or Preferred Provider Organization plan. Therefore, you must make sure that you're seeing a doctor who participates in the Medicare plan program before scheduling an appointment.
Medicare Advantage C Plans offer many advantages than the Original Medicare, such as long-term savings and convenient coverage. Consider the advantages like provider limitations, lack of travel coverage, and additional costs before you sign up.
At Paul Barrett Insurance Services, we aim to provide comprehensive insurance policies that make your life easier. We want to help you get the insurance that fits your needs. You can get more information about our products and services by calling our agency at (631) 358-5793 . Get your free quote today by CLICKING HERE.
Paul Barrett
Paul Barrett Insurance Services
+1 631-358-5793
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn