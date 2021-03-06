Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (5 March 2021)

400 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 5,189 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 107,729. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,322,806. From the cases 367 are Kenyans while 33 are foreigners.

Nairobi has 279 cases, Kiambu 37, Murang’a 9, Kericho 9, Kajiado 8, Machakos 7, Kisumu 6, Turkana 6, Nyeri 6, Busia 4, Uasin Gishu 4, Garissa 3, Kilifi 3, Kitui 3, Kisii 2, Makueni 2, Siaya 2, Vihiga 2, Mombasa 2, Nakuru 2, Nandi 1, Nyandarua 1, Bomet 1 and Bungoma 1.

77 patients have recovered from the disease, 50 from various health facilities while 27 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 87,176.

3 patients have succumbed to the disease pushing our cumulative fatalities to 1873. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

494 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,615 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 67 patients are in the ICU, 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 35 on supplemental oxygen. 8 patients are on observation.

Another 17 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).