"The nurses are very personable and can always answer all my questions about my infusion treatment.” — Tammy Burke

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metro Infusion Center—a leading national provider of infusion therapies—has opened a new office in Ashburn, Virginia, located at 20925 Professional Plaza, Suite 310. This new location joins more than 100 Metro Infusion Center offices located nationwide. Metro Infusion Center offers infusion therapy in a comfortable, convenient outpatient setting and gives patients a new treatment option outside of a hospital environment.

Metro Infusion Center administers a variety of infusion and injection therapies for patients with chronic conditions, including multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and many others. Its staff works closely with physicians to develop individualized treatment plans for each of its patients based on their unique health situations and is devoted to creating a warm, welcoming treatment setting.

Metro Infusion Center has been delivering quality infusion therapy for more than two decades. Its practitioners maintain an expert knowledge of all infusions administered and thoroughly understand every stage of the treatment process, including dosing, administration, and follow-up care.

Patients of Metro Infusion Center generally receive infusion treatment for many years as part of chronic disease management. Patients have praised Metro Infusion Center for helping them identify and apply pharmaceutical rebates that make their treatments more affordable, and for having kind, compassionate staff members who make them feel right at home.

Metro Infusion Center continues to expand its operations nationwide and is dedicated to providing patients additional options when it comes to infusion therapies.