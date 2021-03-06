Startup Company Quair Announces Successful Crowdfunding Campaign for the Plasma Mini Wearable Air Purifier
Electronics startup QUAIR launches the Plasma Mini, a new-age wearable air purifier recognized for its unique air purification technology - Bipolar Ionization.HONG KONG, March 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QUAIR is pleased to announce their Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign garnered over 130% funds due to exceptional response, allowing for the Plasma Mini to move ahead with manufacturing and fulfillment.
The Plasma Mini is a portable air purifying device that uses effective Bipolar Ionization Technology to eliminate airborne viruses and bacteria, ideal for crowded environments and polluted areas. By creating positive and negative ions, the device replicates nature’s method of air cleaning. The ions actively seek and eliminate airborne contaminants by inducing a chemical reaction that removes the contaminant’s life-sustaining Hydrogen bond to completely neutralize it. The device protects the wearer’s breathing space and has a battery life of 8 to 10 hours, allowing for fresher air throughout the user’s day.
Minimalistically designed and weighing only 85g, the portable device is available in five vibrant colors (Cool Gray, Sky Blue, Sky Pink, Midnight Navy, and Turquoise) fit to suit the user’s everyday outfit. The product comes with a silicone neck strap, allowing for optimal comfort, and also additional button clip and protective case accessories that are sold separately.
On a mission to bring fresher air through thoughtfully considered design, QUAIR launched its Plasma Mini via the Indiegogo campaign in December 2020. The crowdfunding campaign is still currently operating for those who wish to support the product at a special discount. For more details, please click here.
“We are thrilled to launch the Plasma Mini and are incredibly grateful to hear of all positive feedback it has received thus far. Given the circumstances that the past year has brought forth, it is more important than ever to focus on our health. Our goal at QUAIR is to provide a state-of-the-art air purifier that aims to protect our customers by ridding them of harmful pollutants; ultimately providing peace of mind in today’s unprecedented times. Not only is it effective and lightweight, but the product is also practical and can easily be incorporated into one’s daily routine.”
- Jason Yung, Founder, QUAIR
About QUAIR
QUAIR is a consumer electronics startup, based in Hong Kong that creates practical and thoughtfully-designed devices for those concerned with their health and well-being. The brand was established in 2020 amidst a global pandemic and saw an opportunity in people’s increased awareness for what they’re inhaling.
In six months, QUAIR successfully launched its first crowdfunding campaign, reached its goal, began manufacturing and fulfilling its orders, and continues to do so daily. As the world continues to adapt, the health and wellbeing of the new generation is not just a trend, but a new normal. QUAIR’s mission is to bring fresher air to everyone without sacrificing effectiveness for design and looks towards making every space a fresh one with innovative air-purifying solutions.
