Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on Dr. Joe Stothert’s Passing

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Dr. Joe Stothert, husband of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, had passed away.

“Susanne and I are shocked and saddened by Joe’s tragic passing. From his service on the State Trauma Board to his work with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, he devoted his life to serving others in the field of healthcare. We are praying for Joe, Jean, Elizabeth, Andrew, and the entire Stothert family during this difficult time.”