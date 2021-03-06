Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,088 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on Dr. Joe Stothert’s Passing

Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on Dr. Joe Stothert’s Passing

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Dr. Joe Stothert, husband of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, had passed away.

 

“Susanne and I are shocked and saddened by Joe’s tragic passing.  From his service on the State Trauma Board to his work with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, he devoted his life to serving others in the field of healthcare.  We are praying for Joe, Jean, Elizabeth, Andrew, and the entire Stothert family during this difficult time.”

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on Dr. Joe Stothert’s Passing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.