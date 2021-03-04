Idaho LGBTQIA Community Resources

Add the Words, Idaho

Located in Boise, ID

https://www.addthewords.org/; 208-918-0736

A volunteer run organization with a focus on promoting LGBTQ and gender equality.

The Community Center

Located in Boise, ID

http://tccidaho.org/; (208) 336-3870

The Community Center (TCC) is committed to uniting the LGBT community through educational and developmental programs by providing resources to the LGBT community. The Community Center (TCC) provides a safe and welcoming location for group meetings and social activities for youth groups, LBGT support groups, women’s and transgender groups.

Pride Foundation, Idaho

Located in Boise, ID

https://pridefoundation.org/region/idaho/

Pride Foundation is working to create a more united Northwest community so that all of us can live safely, openly, and genuinely.

Inclusive Idaho

Located in Boise, ID

https://www.inclusiveidaho.org/; (208) 918-2545

Their mission is to elevate inclusion and belonging for BIPOC Idahoans, the LGBTQIIA+ community, those with disabilities, women, immigrants and refugees through advocacy, education, programs, community engagement and policy change.

ACLU of Idaho

Located in Boise, ID

https://www.acluidaho.org/en; 208-344-9750

The ACLU of Idaho is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of civil liberties and civil rights.

Alpha (Allies Linked for the Prevention of HIV and AIDS)

Located in Boise, ID

https://alphaidaho.org/; 208-424-7799

Their mission is to provide a safe and welcoming place to go for HIV and AIDS education, testing, and support in Idaho.

Inland Oasis

Located in Moscow, ID

http://inlandoasis.org/; 425-791-1611

The mission of Inland Oasis is to conduct and support educational, social and health programming for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and allied communities on the Palouse, Southeastern Washington, and North Central Idaho.

North Idaho Pride Alliance

Located in Coeur d'Alene, ID

https://www.nipridealliance.com/; (208) 352-3518

An organization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) people, allies, and community groups working together to create a more inclusive North Idaho.

All Under One Roof LGBT Advocates of Southeastern Idaho

Located in Pocatello, ID

http://www.allunderoneroof.org/pageone.html; (208) 251-1661

Their mission is to affirm the diverse identities and lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning people by promoting a safe and inclusive community which emphasizes respect for individuals, advocacy, education, and resources that promote cultural diversity, healthy living, and full achievement of personal potential.