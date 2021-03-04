National and Regional Northwest LGBTQIA Resources

Pride Foundation : https://pridefoundation.org/

Pride Foundation focuses on movements to advance equity and justice for LGBTQ+ people in all communities across the Northwest.

Lambda Legal : https://www.lambdalegal.org/states-regions/idaho

Lambda Legal is a national organization committed to achieving full recognition of the civil rights of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, transgender people and everyone living with HIV through impact litigation, education and public policy work.

Human Rights Campaign : https://www.hrc.org/

Their mission is to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all. HRC envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

Sage (Service & Advocacy for LGBT seniors) : https://www.sageusa.org/

America's oldest and largest non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender older adults, focusing on issues related to ageing.

Movement Advancement Project (MAP) : https://www.lgbtmap.org/equality_maps/profile_state/ID

Movement Advancement Project (MAP) is an independent, nonprofit think tank that provides rigorous research, insight and communications that help speed equality and opportunity for all. MAP works to ensure that all people have a fair chance to pursue health and happiness, earn a living, take care of the ones they love, be safe in their communities, and participate in civic life.

National Immigrant Justice Center : https://immigrantjustice.org/services/lgbtq-immigrants

NIJC's LGBTQ Immigrant Rights Initiative provides legal services to low-income immigrants who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender (LGBT) and those who are living with HIV.

Legal Voice : https://www.legalvoice.org/

Legal Voice is a Northwest region organization that uses the law to advocate for marginalized communities: women of color, lesbians, transgender and gender-nonconforming people, immigrants, people with disabilities, low-income women, and others affected by gender oppression and injustice.

National Center for Lesbian Rights : http://www.nclrights.org/

The first national LGBTQ legal organization founded by women. and brings a fierce, NCLR's mission is to advance the civil and human rights of the LGBTQ community and their families through impact litigation, public policy, and public education.

National Center for Transgender Equality : https://transequality.org/

The National Center for Transgender Equality advocates to change policies and society to increase understanding and acceptance of transgender people.