DOH News Release: First Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) administered hundreds of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines to Department of Education (DOE) employees at clinic in Kaneohe today.

“It is gratifying to see that so many people recognize the benefits this new vaccine offers,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is similar to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in that they are all highly effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, but different because Johnson & Johnson is a single-shot regimen.”

Today’s vaccination clinic was run by the DOH Behavioral Health Administration at the Windward Comprehensive Health Center.

Soon after Hawai‘i’s first shipment of Johnson and Johnson vaccines arrived Wednesday, DOH sent emails to DOE employees who had expressed an interest in being vaccinated.

“The invitation had links allowing people to sign up for this clinic today or for a Moderna clinic here next week,” said Dr. Amy Curtis, DOH Adult Mental Health Division Administrator. “We had almost 500 people sign up for Johnson & Johnson in a day and a half. We are glad there is so much interest.”

Angel Ramos, Vice Principal at Kalakaua Middle School was the first in Hawai‘i to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I watched (Dr. Anthony) Fauci on TV. He said that all three are good,” Ramos said. “So, I did not hesitate to take it.”

Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been shipped to O‘ahu, Hawai‘i, Maui, and Kaua‘i. Shots will be administered at points of dispensing run by the state’s District Health Offices and by various hospitals. DOH will announce additional information in the coming days about where and when Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Click here for pictures, video, and interviews with people who received Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

# # #

Media Contact:

Brooks Baehr

Communications Office

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-4417