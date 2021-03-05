The Chicago School of Professional Psychology Earns 2021-2022 Military Friendly® School Gold Designation

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) is pleased to announce that it has earned the 2021-2022 Military Friendly® School designation, with a gold standard of recognition. A Military Friendly® School designation recognizes The Chicago School’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey with 750 earning the designation. The 2021-­2022 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine.

“We are thrilled at this designation,” said TCSPP President, Michele Nealon, Psy.D. “We are driven by our gratitude for our military members, veterans and their families. Our commitment is to continue providing veterans and active military members with a supportive, affordable educational experience, and do all we can to support them in their transition from military to civilian life.”

The Chicago School’s military initiatives include a partnership with National Military Family Association (NMFA) to offer potential scholarships exclusively to eligible NMFA military spouse members, and a veteran and active military tuition rate. Visit here for more information about The Chicago School of Professional Psychology’s student veteran and active military initiatives.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings for Military Friendly® School designation were determined by Victory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

About Military Friendly® Schools

The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data­-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all post­secondary schools that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Integrating theory with hands-on experience, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology provides education rooted in a commitment to innovation, service, and community for thousands of diverse students across the United States and globally. Founded in 1979, the nonprofit, regionally accredited university now features campuses in iconic locations across the country (Chicago, Southern California, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Dallas) and online. To spark positive change in the world where it matters most, The Chicago School has continued to expand its educational offerings beyond the field of psychology to offer more than 20 degrees and certificates in the professional fields of health services, nursing, education, counseling, business, and more. Through its engaged professional model of education, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and an extensive network of domestic and international professional partnerships, The Chicago School’s students receive real-world training opportunities that reflect their future careers. The Chicago School is also a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

Lisa Riley The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (312) 646.9130 lriley@thechicagoschool.edu