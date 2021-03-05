Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop Celebrates Pi Day

/EIN News/ -- Knoxville, TN, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pi Day is March 14th, an annual event dating back to 1988. That’s when physicist Larry Shaw with the Exploratorium in San Francisco realized that the date 3/14 echoes the first three digits of pi, a constant value used in math to represent the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. In a team-building effort at the Exploratorium, Shaw invited employees for pie and tea on 3/14 at precisely 1:59 pm. The first five numbers of pi are 3.14159, and pies are typically round, like a circle, so Shaw’s precise timing and choice of dessert were no accidents – and Pi Day was born. On March 12, 2009, the U.S. Congress ensured the holiday’s success when they recognized 3/14 as National Pi Day.

Buttermilk Sky Pie , a national franchise network of local pie shops, is celebrating Pi Day 2021 by donating to one middle school in each community that hosts a locally owned Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. “Middle school is typically when students learn basic geometry and are introduced to the concept of pi, a non-terminating, non-repeating, ‘infinite’ decimal,” said Scott and Meredith Layton, founders of Buttermilk Sky Pie. “We thought that Pi Day would be the perfect time to thank the teachers for their infinite energy and the never-ending support they bring to our kids every day.”

The Laytons founded Buttermilk Sky Pie in 2013 and have grown their original Knoxville, TN shop into a network of local business owners with a love of baking, a passion for pies, and a mission of connecting people. Buttermilk Sky’s Pie It Forward program allows each pie shop location to partner monthly with a local charitable organization to donate a portion of the sales of a designated pie flavor to that group. “Being involved in their communities is especially important to our franchise family,” said Scott Layton. “The ‘Pie It Forward’ program helps them reach out to the organizations in their communities who need a helping hand in a real and meaningful way.”

“Our Buttermilk Sky Pie Shops take visitors back to a time when pies were handmade with love,” said Meredith Layton. “From the nostalgic décor to the mercantile shelves, every Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop provides the warm and delicious experience of Southern tradition. Our shop owners bake pies from scratch daily in a variety of sizes and flavors , using simple, real ingredients and time-honored, proprietary recipes. And our Ship a Pie option means that everyone can enjoy the goodness of a Buttermilk Sky Pie, even if there is no local shop in their town yet.”

For more information about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop or to find a local shop, visit www.buttermilkskypie.com .

