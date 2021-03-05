Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (4 March 2021)

New cases: 54 Total active cases: 10,509 Total currently admitted: 82 (8 new) Total number of tests conducted: 201,422 (471 new) Total confirmed cases: 32,283* Total recovered: 20,582 (378 new) New discharges from treatment units: 8 Total deaths: 1,058 (2 new)

*Out of these, 134 lost to follow-up.