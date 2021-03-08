Ninja Focus Announces Dr. Christopher Willard, Author and Mindfulness Expert, to Join the Platform

Dr. Christopher Willard

Harvard Faculty Member and Psychologist Will Bring Neuroscience Expertise and Educational Background to the App

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ninja Focus , Scottsdale-based mindfulness and meditation platform for children, announces the addition of Dr. Christopher Willard (PsyD), a Boston-based Harvard faculty member, psychologist, and educational consultant specializing in mindfulness, to the platform. With more than 20 years of experience practicing meditation, Dr. Willard’s books and mindfulness exercises will be available on the Ninja Focus app. In addition, he will bring his knowledge of psychology to the Advisory Board as the company focuses on more neuroscience exercises and applications.“We are so excited to bring Chris at Ninja Focus,” said Praveen Mamnani, co-founder and CEO of Ninja Focus. “His expertise as a psychologist, author, educator, and father give him a unique perspective on mindfulness and neuroscience. He also brings a great developmental perspective with his background. His exercises go beyond breathing and meditation, they offer critical resources and tools for parents and children. In addition, his books will be available on Ninja Focus, adding to our content and allowing users access to a wider variety of subject matter expertise.”Dr. Willard has been practicing meditation for 20 years, and has led hundreds of workshops around the world, with invitations to more than two dozen countries. He currently serves on the board of directors at the Institute for Meditation and Psychotherapy and is the president of the Mindfulness in Education Network. He has presented at TEDx conferences and has appeared in the New York Times, The Washington Post, mindful.org, and elsewhere. He is the author of 17 books, including children’s books such as “The Breathing Book,” “Raising Resilience," "Growing Up Mindful," "Child's Mind," and creator of six sets of cards and therapeutic games, available in more than ten languages.“I’m thrilled to be part of Ninja Focus and help them provide much needed mindfulness and meditation exercises to children,” said Dr. Christopher Willard. “I am approached by many app makers, but I appreciate Ninja Focus for its science and neuroscience focus and background. As a professor, I can welcome the fact that this app is really concentrated on research driven results, which is very important in regards to what is most helpful for children and families.”Currently practicing and consulting out of the Boston area, Dr. Willard travels nationally and internationally to conduct more than 60 speaking engagements a year on mindfulness, positive psychology, mental health, and performance. He has presented at Harvard Medical, University of California San Diego, New England College Health Association, Mindful India, Brahm Singapore, Middle East Psychological Association Kuwait 2020, Mass Psych Association, New Hampshire Psych Association, and Mass School Psych Association. Dr. Willard has also conducted workshops at Learning and the Brain, The Psychotherapy Networker, Omega Institute, PESI, Mindfulness in Education Network Conference, American Psychological Association, and TEDx, to name a few.Ninja Focus app is available for free downloads on the iOS App Store and Google Play, which allows access to bedtime stories and music tracks for free subscribers. Paid subscribers have full access to all content including guided meditations, mindfulness tracks, bedtime stories, yoga and breathing exercises, pep talks, and more through a premium membership for just $9.99 per month or $69.99 a year. For more information about Ninja Focus, visit https://www.ninjafocus.com About Ninja Focus:Ninja Focus is a digital mindfulness and meditation platform, created for children between the ages of 3 to 12 years to inspire them to be more focused, compassionate, reduce anxiety, and sleep better. Ninja Focus offers digital tools in the form of breathing exercises, guided yoga and meditation, mindfulness, and helps them navigate their emotions, sleep better, and drive better-eating habits.Launched in January 2020, the Ninja Focus app is available for download on both iOS App Store and Google Play Store, with monthly and annual subscription plans for $9.99 and $69.99, respectively. For more information, visit: https://www.ninjafocus.com

Dr. Christopher Willard explains his philosophy on child development and mindfulness.