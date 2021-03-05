Attorney General Moody Supports Bill Protecting Police K-9s Injured in the Line of Duty

Representative Sam Killebrew said, “I want to thank Attorney General Moody for her support and Senator Wright for allowing me to run this great bill in the House. HB 697 is a great bill for the K-9s and their handlers.”

Florida House Bill 697 and Senate Bill 388 authorize transport vehicle licensees the ability to transport a police K-9 injured in the line of duty to a veterinary clinic, hospital emergency department or similar facility if no individual requires medical attention or transport at that time. The bills also authorize paramedics and EMTs to provide emergency medical care to a police K-9 injured in the line of duty while at the scene of the emergency or while the police K-9 is being transported to a veterinary clinic, hospital emergency department or similar facility.

Additionally, the bills ensure that any paramedic or EMT providing life-saving emergency medical care or transportation to a police K-9 do not face criminal or civil liability. HB 697 and SB 388 will protect paramedics and EMTs who act in good faith to provide emergency medical care to an injured police K-9 by granting immunity from criminal or civil liability.

