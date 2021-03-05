Sendero Health Plans again offering Low-Cost Affordable Care Act Plans During Open Enrollment

The 2021 enrollment period for health insurance is open again through May 15

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendero Health Plans, the Austin-based nonprofit health plan affiliated with Central Health, is again offering low-cost Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans on the Health Insurance Marketplace during the re-opening of enrollment for ACA’s 2021 Plan Year.

“President Biden reopened enrollment to enable Americans to again access quality, affordable health insurance, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wesley Durkalski, president and CEO of Sendero Health Plans. “As the only nonprofit, community-supported health insurance provider in the Austin area, we are deeply invested in this community and proud to offer low-priced plans with a wide network of doctors, hospitals and specialists. That means, in many cases, Central Texans will find they can keep the doctor they currently use for their health care.”

The enrollment period runs through May 15, 2021 and offers an opportunity for those who did not have a chance to enroll in an ACA plan during the open enrollment period that ended in December to get insurance. Additionally, those who want to change their plan can do so, an attractive option for those who find they may use their insurance more in the coming year and want to choose a plan with a lower deductible or co-payments.

Area residents can learn more about Sendero and enroll in its ACA or non-ACA insurance plans at SenderoHealth.com or by calling (844) 924-0784.

# # #

About Sendero Health Plans

Sendero Health Plans Inc., formed in 2011, is a community-supported nonprofit Health Maintenance Organization affiliated with the Travis County Health District, known as Central Health. Sendero is dedicated to improving the health of the community by providing affordable, quality healthcare coverage, especially for low-income Travis County residents. Sendero offers its IdealCare plans on the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace and is available in Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop, Burnet, Fayette, Lee and Caldwell counties.

<![CDATA[Bill Noble]]> <![CDATA[Sendero Health Plans]]> <![CDATA[512-296-4651]]> <![CDATA[bnoble@noblestrategic.com]]>