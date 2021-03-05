Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Proactive news headlines including Delta 9 Cannabis, Albert Labs, The Valens Company and DXI Capital

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (TSE:DN) (OTCQX:VRNDF) (FRA:V5D1) achieves final milestone in services agreement with cultivation partner Fourth Generation Cannabis click here

- Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (CSE:VS) (FRA:BMVB) announces strategic partnership with experiential marketing agency Frias Agency click here 

- First Mining Gold Corp (TSE:FF) (OTCQX:FFMGF) (FRA:FMG) files its pre-feasibility study (PFS) for Springpole project in Ontario click here 

- DXI Capital Corp (TSE:DXI) (OCTQB:DXIEF) on the hunt for an "impactful tailwind business"; files 2020 financial statement click here 

- Predictmedix Inc (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) completes C$1.1M equity financing to scale up its operations click here 

- The Valens Company Inc (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) closes C$24.9M deal for edibles manufacturer LYF Food Technologies click here 

- Albert Labs inks definitive reverse takeover agreement with ME Resource Corp, moves closer to CSE listing click here 

- Exro Technologies Inc (CVE:EXRO) (OTCQB:EXROF) reiterates focus on executing its outstanding business strategy as it hits back at 'baseless attack' from Mariner Group click here 

