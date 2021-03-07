Fort Worth's Group Health Insurance Benefits Leads Spring ACA Enrollment For 2021

Fort Worth Small Group Health Insurance Fort Worth Small Business Group Health Insurance Group Health Insurance Fort Worth Health insurance agent group health insurance in Fort Worth Fort Worth Group Health Insurance

A Fort Worth's group health insurance agent says the Biden’s decision to reopen enrollment for the ACA is a good sign for those who desperately need healthcare.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US, March 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Worth small group health insurance should see a spike in enrollment now that the President has reopened enrollment for the Affordable Care Act on the Federal Marketplace through May 15 of 2021. The decision is being applauded by practically everyone while at the same time being viewed as a clear message that the ACA isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.The timeline for the enrollment does vary per state — including Texas, which has Fort Worth small business group health insurance . But many politicians and pundits are applauding the move as an encouraging sign of good things to come for a nation that has seen its fair share of strife over the past year. The Coronavirus, in-particular, has claimed more than 520,000 American lives and left others searching for affordable healthcare.According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, roughly nine million uninsured Americans are estimated to obtain free or subsidized health insurance during the special enrollment period. “Now we have a chance to provide health insurance for more people. We applaud the Biden-Harris administration for taking decisive action to make health insurance coverage more accessible by reopening enrollment for three months. Doing so surely will save lives and help protect people against financial insecurity,” Marcela Howell, president and CEO of In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda, was quoted as saying in The Seattle Medium.Rick Thornton, a health insurance agent who sells group health insurance in Fort Worth , agrees with the move, as well. The ACA was originally signed into law in 2010 but has been under fire since Donald Trump came to office and his allies worked to repeal the bill in its entirety. The number of Americans without small group health insurance in Fort Worth began had risen since he took office in 2016 and has gotten worse. With enrollment now open and a more positive light being placed on the ACA, Thornton feels that this will benefit the insured, uninsured, and nationwide insurers everywhere.Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.Insurance4Dallas3000 S. Hulen, Suite 124-912Fort Worth, TX 76109

