East Coast Electronics Recycling Earns Perfect 5-Star Ratings from Delighted Customers
The essence of the company’s promise to customers is captured by its tagline: “we take care of everything so you won’t need to.”SHIRLEY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading electronic and computer recycling company East Coast Electronics Recycling is celebrating a milestone that few organizations in any sector can claim: earning perfect 5-star ratings from a growing roster of delighted customers.
“The essence of our promise to customers is captured by our tagline, which is ‘we take care of everything so you won’t need to,’” commented a spokesperson from East Coast Electronics Recycling, which serves townships, businesses, hospitals, schools and government agencies. “We understand that our customers want to do the right thing by properly recycling their obsolete or irreparable e-waste such as computers, laptops, monitors, printers, scanners and the list goes on. But they don’t have the time or expertise to make sure that every detail is taken care of. That is where we come in to make the difference.”
Some of the praise that East Coast Electronics Recycling has earned includes:
“We’ve been using ECER Inc. for over 10 years and can’t say enough good things about them. The service is a model of promptness & efficiency. The staff was highly cordial & professional. They are so polished at what they do that it did not disrupt our daily operations at all. We have used them several times with no complaints, and we plan on using them for years to come.”
“Our population has grown steadily over the last several years, and with it has been an increase in demand for recycling of old electronics. Our neighbors suggested ECER Inc. as a company that would address this need. We’ve been doing live load collections with them, and things couldn’t be going better. The staff is completely professional & courteous. They arrive promptly, load & shrinkwrap the material, and haul it away. Simply put, ECER Inc. takes the stress & headaches out of electronic waste recycling.”
Additional testimonials are available at https://business.facebook.com/pg/East-Coast-Electronics-Recycling-101658031574511/reviews.
Currently, East Coast Electronics Recycling’s services include drop off container programs (open & closed top), electronics recycling pickup services, and electronics recycling collection events. In addition, the company offers secure data destruction to keep hackers from snooping on private, personal and proprietary information.
“Retail-level drive wipers do not fully destroy data on hard drives and other storage devices, and formatting hard drives is essentially as ineffective as ripping the table of contents out of a book — the data is still there, and hackers can easily and rapidly retrieve it,” commented a spokesperson from East Coast Electronics Recycling. “We use data destruction technology that is certified by the U.S. Department of Defense, and the end-to-end process is carried out by our trained specialists, and monitored and verified real-time. In addition, for customers who cannot remarket their e-waste — for example, it may be a violation of compliance regulations — we utilize a state-of-the-art device shredder that destroys data and the hard drive itself.”.
Organizations can learn more about East Coast Electronics Recycling — and learn how the company delivers on its promise “we take care of everything so you won’t need to” — by visiting https://ecerinc.com or by calling 877.537.9940.
About East Coast Electronics Recycling
Headquartered in Shirley, MA, East Coast Electronics Recycling is a leading electronic and computer recycling company serving organizations in Washington, D.C. Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Vermont. Services include secure data destruction, drop off container programs, electronics recycling pickup services, and electronics recycling collection events.
